Ahead of Holi 2021, when Richa Chadha got 'really high' after accidentally having bhang, Raveena Tandon kept laughing

The Covid-19 pandemic has put a dampener on the Holi spirit across the country. This year, we are unlikely to see any big Bollywood parties, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a ban on Holi celebrations in both private and public places in Mumbai last week. Maharashtra has witnessed a huge spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, of late.

With no new parties to look forward to, we have the perfect excuse to relive old memories. From Raveena Tandon having a giggling fit for several hours after drinking thandai as a teenager to Lisa Haydon getting reprimanded for showing up at a shoot with colours on her face and hair, here is revisiting Bollywood celebrities’ favourite memories of Holi, as told to HT City in 2014.

Richa Chadha reminisced about accidentally consuming bhang and losing all sense of time. “By mistake, I ate a bhang ka laddoo that was given to me by my theatre buddies; then I got really high and took a shower for three hours,” she said.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s memory was one from his VJ days. “I managed to get permanent colour on me a day before a shoot. Since I was a VJ back then, the next day I conducted an interview with Holi colour all over my face. No amount of make-up could save me,” he said.

Vaani Kapoor recalled childhood memories and revealed that all guests would be dunked into the swimming pool, filled with coloured water, on Holi. Her mother would have some fun with the ‘people who planned on playing it safe’ by giving them alcohol-infused fruits.

“As kids, we would fill the pool in our house with water and throw in loads of colour. Then everyone who came to celebrate Holi at our place was tossed in it. My mom used to inject alcohol in fruits and serve them to the people who planned on playing it safe,” she said.

Raveena Tandon recalled drinking thandai for the very first time and the effect it had on her. “The first time I had thandai, I couldn’t stop laughing till 6 in the evening. I must have been 13 years old or so,” she said.

Lisa Haydon once got scolded for turning up at a brand shoot with a pink face and green hairline, she said, recalling a ‘mad’ memory. “This was a long time ago. I was stained with different colours after playing Holi and had to shoot for a brand campaign after that. I came in with a pink splash on my face and a green hairline and they yelled at me. They were like, ‘Lisa, what have you done?’ Luckily, it was a five-day shoot, so I went back home, took a shower, tried to get the colour off me and then came back the next day. That was a mad one,” she said.

