Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor's version, Ramayan actor Arun Govil says no one from the current crop of stars can play Lord Ram

Actor Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, is not quite sure whether any Bollywood star can pull off the part. His comments arrive after Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush, a film based on the Ramayana, which faced significant backlash and was criticized for its visual effects, dialogues. Then there's Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayan. (Also read: Ramayana first review comes from Devendra Fadnavis: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's film get high praise from CM) Arun Govil has commented on who can play Lord Ram in an adaptation.

What Arun Govil said

In an interview with NDTV, Arun said, “Three-four people tried recreating it, [but] they were not successful. I don't think in our lifetime someone should try to recreate Ramayan. As far as some actor playing Ram [is concerned], all the available actors, all the stars at this moment - I don't think anyone is suitable. Maybe you can find someone outside the industry.”

Arun portrayed Lord Ram while Dipika Chikhlia essayed the part of Goddess Sita in the immensely popular and highly lauded 1987 TV serial.

About the upcoming Ramayana film

For the unversed, the upcoming film on the Ramayana is one of the most anticipated films in recent times. Last year, fans got an exclusive peak into the transformation of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita as pictures from the set of the film were leaked.

During the Waves Summit 2025 last month, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis hailed the film and said, "I was amazed to see the quality of Ramayana that you are creating. I think this is the way we need to tell our stories to the new generation, and I believe what you are setting up will be the best in the globe.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana boasts an ensemble cast, including KGF star Yash as Ravana. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles. It is set to release in two parts, with the first part scheduled for Diwali 2026 and the second part in 2027.