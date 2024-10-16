Menu Explore
AI changes Triptii Dimri's voice to Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra's, fans 'can't believe their ears'

ByAnanya Das
Oct 16, 2024 02:07 PM IST

In the video, Triptii Dimri is speaking but the voice keeps changing. Fans had shocked reactions to how well each voice fit her.

Many videos and pictures emerge on social media platforms where a celebrity's face is superimposed on a person. Now, a video has emerged from a recent interview of actor Triptii Dimri, in which her voice has been replaced by ones that sound like Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra, and Kriti Sanon. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor turns into Gangubai Kathiawadi with AI help)

Triptii Dimri, Kiara Advani and Parineeti Chopra have starred in many films.
Triptii Dimri, Kiara Advani and Parineeti Chopra have starred in many films.

AI changes Triptii's voice

In the video, the answers are of Triptii's but the voice keeps changing. The video began with Triptii speaking, but the voice was of Kiara Advani. Next, it was Kriti's voice and the video ended with Parinenti's voice. The words on the video read, "AI mimicry." It was shared with the caption, "Dubbing by AI." A few hashtags were also added--AI generated, AI dubbing and AI voice.

Internet reacts to AI video

Reacting to the video, a person said, "Please don't use AI. This is way too dangerous and disastrous." "This is so scary," read a comment. An Instagram user wrote, "Parineeti's is so close. AI is getting more and more dangerous." "Kriti is sounding not like Kriti. She is sounding like Yami Gautam," commented a fan.

"Wow, what a talent. I am shocked," wrote another person. "Kiara Advani's start sounds a little like Deepika and that of Kriti like Anushka Sharma." "Kriti’s voice is sounding more like Priyanka," read another comment. Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh were the targets of AI-generated videos.

Kiara, Parineeti's films

Kiara is currently shooting for War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. It also stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Apart from this, Kiara is also a part of Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer. She is also a part of Don 3, which will be headlined by Ranveer Singh. Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila along with Diljit Dosanjh.

Kriti, Triptii's projects

Kriti will star next in Do Patti along with Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. The Netflix thriller has been directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. It will release on October 25. Do Patti is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti.

Fans saw Triptii last in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video along with RajKummar Rao. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video released in theatres on October 11. She will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, along with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit.

