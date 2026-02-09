AI imagines Deepika Padukone in Aishwarya Rai’s iconic roles in Devdas, Guzaarish and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; fans react

An Instagram page, Aesthetic Sync, shared an AI-created video envisioning Deepika in Aishwarya’s roles. The video shows Deepika as Nandini from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, dressed in the red saree and the yellow lehenga in which Aishwarya famously romanced Salman Khan. Another edit features Deepika in Aishwarya’s striking all-black look with bold red lipstick as Sofia from Guzaarish. The clip also reimagines Deepika as Paro from Devdas, one of Aishwarya’s most celebrated performances.

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been away from the big screen for a while now. However, over the course of her illustrious career, she has delivered several iconic performances that continue to stay with audiences. Whether it is Paro from Devdas or Nandini from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Aishwarya left an indelible mark with her grace and emotional depth. But what if these memorable roles had been played by Deepika Padukone instead? An AI-generated video has now reimagined Deepika in some of Aishwarya’s most iconic characters, and fans have plenty to say about it.

Fans react While some viewers felt Deepika could have suited these roles, others strongly disagreed, insisting that no one can replace Aishwarya. One comment read, “Deepika Padukone suits too.” Another wrote, “Aishwarya’s eyes are just breathtaking; no one can match her.” A fan commented, “Deepu is beautiful, but Aish’s beauty is still unbeatable. No one can replace her.” Another said, “Deepika as Paro — nice recreation, of course, can’t beat Aishwarya, but she looks good.” One comment summed up the sentiment by saying, “Those roles belong only to Aishwarya. Even AI makes Deepika look miscast — Nandini, Paro and Sofia are Aishwarya’s aura personified.”

Apart from Aishwarya Rai, all three films share another common link — director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam marked Bhansali and Aishwarya’s first collaboration, and it turned out to be a massive success. Also starring Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, the film was one of the highest-grossing films of 1999.

Aishwarya and Bhansali reunited in 2002 for Devdas, which featured Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff in key roles. At the time of its release, it was the most expensive Indian film ever made and went on to become the highest-grossing film of the year. Their third collaboration, Guzaarish, co-starring Hrithik Roshan, received mixed reviews, but the performances were widely praised by critics and audiences alike.