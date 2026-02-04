AI video casts Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise and George Clooney in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham; Karan Johar reacts
Karan Johar responded to an AI video featuring Hollywood stars as characters from the film, expressing a desire to work with Meryl Streep.
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has reacted to an AI-generated video that reimagines Hollywood actors as characters from his iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The video, shared on social media, features popular international stars stepping into the roles originally played by Bollywood legends.
Karan Johar reacts to Meryl Streep as Nandini Raichand
The AI casting shows Meryl Streep as Nandini Raichand, a role originally portrayed by Jaya Bachchan. Clearly impressed, Karan said he would love to cast Streep in one of his films, adding that the “virtual” route seems to be manifesting for him.
Re-sharing the video on his Instagram Stories, Karan wrote, “Ok AI! Whatever it takes to get Meryl Streep into any frame of mine!!! I will take it gladly! Virtual is manifesting for me.”
The video also imagines George Clooney as Yashvardhan Raichand (Amitabh Bachchan), Tom Cruise as Rahul Raichand (Shah Rukh Khan), Anne Hathaway as Anjali Sharma (Kajol), Jennifer Lawrence as Naina Kapoor (Rani Mukerji), Margot Robbie as Poo aka Pooja (Kareena Kapoor Khan), and Chris Hemsworth as Rohan Raichand (Hrithik Roshan).
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's cult status
Released in 2001, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham revolves around a wealthy family torn apart when the patriarch disowns his adopted son for marrying outside their social class, leading to years of separation before reconciliation. The film was the most expensive Indian production of its time and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever. Over the years, the film has attained cult status, making its characters lasting pop-culture icons.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a journalist with 15+ years in magazines, newspapers, and digital media. Experienced in covering general news, lifestyle, and entertainment with a sharp eye for detail and compelling storytelling.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.