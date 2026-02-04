AI video casts Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise and George Clooney in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham; Karan Johar reacts

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's cult status

Released in 2001, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham revolves around a wealthy family torn apart when the patriarch disowns his adopted son for marrying outside their social class, leading to years of separation before reconciliation. The film was the most expensive Indian production of its time and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever. Over the years, the film has attained cult status, making its characters lasting pop-culture icons.