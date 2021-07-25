Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan bond with Sarath Kumar's family, you cannot miss how tall Aaradhya is now

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan were seen spending time with Tamil actor Sarath Kumar and his family. The families appeared to have come together in Puducherry, in Tamil Nadu. Sarath and Aishwarya are currently working together on Mani Ratnam's upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan.

On Sunday afternoon, Sarath Kumar's daughter, actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shared pictures in which she and her family members were posing with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan for a few pictures. Aishwarya was dressed in an all-black off-shoulder outfit whereas Abhishek was seen wearing a white T-shirt and a pair of jeans. His salt-and-pepper beard was unmissable. Meanwhile, Aaradhya wore a floral printed dress.

Sharing the pictures, Varalaxmi wrote, "Met 3 of the warmest and most humble people last night.. none other than the gorgeous @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb the handsome hunk @bachchan and their sweetest daughter #aaradhyabachchan Despite the families and lineage that they hail from, their humility and warmth was so amazing, I was just overwhelmed with their love.!!! It was so sweet of you to meet us and spend time with us.. may god shower all his blessings on your family.!!! Thank you daddy for making this happen @r_sarath_kumar I think @poojasarathkumar is still recovering from the shock.!!! Hahah #fangirl."

Fans couldn't help but gush over the pictures. "Omg @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb looking so simple @bachchan looking handsome as ever," a fan wrote. "She absolutely gorgeous as always @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb," another said. "Wow ur so lucky to meet aish," a third added.

While Aishwarya and Abhishek won fans over with these new pictures, one cannot miss how tall Aaradhya has become. The couple's daughter, who will turn 10 later this year, looked a few inches shorter than Aishwarya in the pictures.

Aishwarya and Sarath had recently shared the poster of their upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan. It was reported that the shoot resumed earlier this week and the team is filming in Puduchery.