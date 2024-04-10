Aishwarya Rai gets angry at media in resurfaced video, fans find 'glimpse of Jaya Bachchan' in her. Watch

Aishwarya Rai was one of the first leading ladies of Bollywood to cross over to Hollywood. The actor did a bunch of Hollywood movies in the 2000s, juggling her overseas career with the one back home. Around the same time, when she was asked by the media at an event whether she's shifting to Hollywood, she lost her cool. (Also Read: Aishwarya Rai to appear on Navya Naveli Nanda's vodcast with Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan? Here's what we know) Aishwarya Rai once got angry at the media for spreading rumours about her.

In the video now doing the rounds on a fan page on Instagram, Aishwarya is seen wearing a yellow top at an event. She's asked by a media member about a statement of hers which claims she's shifting to Hollywood. However, the actor loses her cool and clams back, “Wait a minute. When did I say that? In which interview? No, you show me the interview and then we'll talk.”

She asks another member of the media if she's said so in any interview, and the journalist says she's not aware. “If you want to ask a question, please do. Don't attribute statements to me. I've worked first in Tamil films, then in Hindi and Bengali films, and now, I'm working in some English films. But this does not mean I'm shifting anywhere or I'm part of any other industry. It's just broadening your experience in some way,” added Aishwarya.

While many lauded Aishwarya for setting the records straight, some compared her to her mother-in-law and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, infamous for blasting at the media. “Ohh glimpse of Jaya ji (teary-eyed laughter emoji),” wrote a user. “Omg she sounded like (how) Jaya Bachchan sounds today,” commented another. “In 1 moment, I felt jaya bachchan accent (teary-eyed laughter emoji),” posted a third one.

Aishwarya Rai began her career with Mani Ratnam's 1997 Tamil political film Iruvar. She made her Bollywood debut with Rahul Rawail's romantic film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya in the same year. In Bengali cinema, she's acted in Rituparno Ghosh's Chokher Bali (2003). She made waves in Hollywood with Gurinder Chadha's 2004 romantic comedy Bride and Prejudice, Paul Mayeda Berges' 2005 romantic film The Mistress of Spices, Jag Mundhra's Provoked (2007), Doug Lefler's 2007 historical action adventure The Last Legion, and Harald Zwart's 2009 comedy mystery The Pink Panther 2.

