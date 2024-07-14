Aishwarya Rai gives mom-to-be Deepika Padukone a tight hug at Ambani event, internet is reminded of Isha's wedding

Actors Aishwarya Rai and Deepika Padukone attended the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Now, several videos and pictures have emerged on social media platforms of the duo sharing a hug. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai, Rekha greet each other while entering Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding. Watch) Aishwarya Rai and Deepika Padukone at the Ambani events.

Aishwarya hugs Deepika

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a fan posted a video of the duo at the wedding. Aishwarya hugged Deepika Padukone for sometime and also said something to her. The clip was shared with the caption, "Babies. Aishpika."

Fans react to their video

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "Legends. Queens in one frame. We are so blessed." A tweet read, "They should hang out often." A person wrote, "Finally they unite. Love to see them together." A tweet read, “This reminds me of the time when Isha Ambani got married and the duo danced together. Aishwarya had hugged her then too.”

Isha Ambani married Anand Piramal in 2018. At that time, Aishwarya and Deepika danced their hearts out as the were joined by Abhishek Bachchan. In a clip shared on a social media platform, Aishwarya then too hugged Deepika.

Aishwarya and Deepika twinned in red

For the wedding, both Aishwarya and Deepika twinned in red outfits. Aishwarya wore a red and golden lehenga, while Deepika opted for a suit. Aishwarya attended the event with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, and posed for the photographers. Deepika skipped the red carpet but attended the wedding with her mother, Ujjala Padukone.

Hrithik met Deepika, Ranveer

In another clip, Hrithik Roshan was seen greeting Ranveer with a hug at the event. Deepika who stood next to them smiled and looked around. Both Hrithik and Ranveer twinned in black outfits.

About Anant and Radhika's wedding events

Anant and Radhika exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12. The wedding ceremony, attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featured luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and international star Kim Kardashian alongside others.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Anant and Radhika's Shubh Aashirwad took place on Saturday. The celebrations will continue with Mangal Utsav, the wedding reception on Sunday.