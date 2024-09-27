Aishwarya Rai smiles and waves at paparazzi as she travels to Abu Dhabi with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan for IIFA 2024

After returning from Paris, Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan flew to Abu Dhabi for the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2024. Several videos and pictures of the duo arriving at the Mumbai airport emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Simi Garewal defends Amitabh Bachchan over claims of ignoring Aishwarya Rai) Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Aishwarya, Aaradhya jet off to Abu Dhabi

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan were seen getting out of their car. They held hands and smiled as they walked towards the building. As she stood near the entrance, Aishwarya turned back and waved at the paparazzi.

What Aishwarya, Aaradhya wore for travel

For the travel, Aishwarya wore a printed jacket, black pants and shoes. She also carried a backpack. Aaradhya opted for a green sweatshirt, black trousers and sneakers. Reacting to the video, a fan said, "Best mom and world best daughter she is God bless them both." A comment read, "She is always queen of Bollywood." A person wrote, "With her mum all the time, she is next star in making."

Aishwarya was part of Paris Fashion Week recently

After stealing everyone's attention with her presence at the Paris Fashion Week, Aishwarya and her daughter returned to Mumbai on Tuesday night. At the event, she walked the ramp in a red outfit with a billowing silhouette. Her walk became more special when she greeted the French audience with 'namaste'.

She was one of the showstoppers as a L'Oreal Paris brand ambassador. Alia Bhatt, who recently joined the L'Oreal family, also walked the runway at the Paris Fashion Week. Stars like Andie MacDowell, model Kendall Jenner, Brazilian top model Luma Grothe, Ethiopian actor and model Liya Kebede also turned showstoppers for L'Oreal show.

About IIFA

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will take place in the Arab city from September 27 to September 29. The three-day gala is set to kick-start with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to southern film industries- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Megastar Chiranjeevi will be honoured at the event.

On the second day, Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar will come on stage to entertain the audience with their hosting stint at the IIFA Awards night. IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

About Aishwarya's films

Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II, a 2023 Tamil-language epic historical action drama film directed by Mani Ratnam. The film stars an ensemble cast including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban.