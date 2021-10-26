Aishwarya Rai wraps arm around Aaradhya as they join Abhishek Bachchan to pose with fan, see unseen pic

A never-before-seen picture of Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, has surfaced online. The picture, shared by a fan club, features the family posing with a fan in what appears to be the UAE.

Aaradhya wore a floral dress with a matching headband, while Aishwarya was dressed in an all-black outfit underneath a pink overcoat. Meanwhile, Abhishek wore a white hoodie with a design inspired by a bird printed around the shoulders. All three of them had their masks on. Aishwarya had one arm around Aaradhya's shoulder.

The trio had travelled to Dubai earlier this month after Aishwarya walked the ramp for a cosmetics brand at the Paris Fashion Week. During their stay, she turned photographer for Abhishek, clicking a picture of him at a beach resort called One&Only Royal Mirage.

In the picture, Abhishek stood with his back turned towards the camera as he gazed at the sea, covered in the golden glow of the sunset. “Sun, sand and sea! #dubai @ooroyalmirage,” he wrote, crediting Aishwarya as the photographer.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have been busy with their projects. He has been in Delhi, filming the new season of his Amazon Prime series Breathe: Into The Shadows. However, his father, actor Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he took a break from his shoot to surprise his family on Karwa Chauth.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh revealed, “The evening was given a surprise by the son, Abhishek, who was shooting in Delhi for Breathe, but without warning, suddenly landed up at home... And a roar of surprise and wonder in the family, who were just not expecting this... So, the family was complete at the festive time...and the dining table banter was filled with laughter and delightful special food.”

On the other hand, Aishwarya has Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan in the making. The historical fiction drama will be released in two parts.