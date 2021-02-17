Aishwarya-Abhishek spotted at airport with Aaradhya, Navya Naveli Nanda to join family business

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Bigg Boss 14: Here's why Aly Goni deserves to win the trophy

From his response to advances by Sonali Phogat, to his bond with Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik, we explore all the reasons why Aly Goni should win.

Ranvir Shorey tests positive for Covid-19, says 'symptoms are mild'

Actor Ranvir Shorey on Wednesday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently under quarantine. The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter to inform fans and followers about the diagnosis.

Aishwarya holds Aaradhya's hand as they leave airport, Abhishek follows, see pics

Actor couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have returned to Mumbai with daughter Aaradhya after their trip to Hyderabad, where Aishwarya was shooting for her film Ponniyin Selvan. The trio was spotted at the Mumbai airport Tuesday night.

After being trolled, Kangana Ranaut says she never compared herself to Tom Cruise: 'Sending a hug and some Burnol'

Actor Kangana Ranaut in a tweet on Tuesday followed up on comments she made earlier this month, when she posted an interview in which she was compared to Tom Cruise. On Tuesday Kangana said that she never made the comparison herself, but that she'd merely repeated what a stunt coordinator who'd worked with both her and Cruise had said.

Not acting, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda says she's ready to join dad in family business

A career in films might not be in the offing for Navya Naveli Nanda after all. The granddaughter of acting icon Amitabh Bachchan has said in a new profile that she is gearing up to join her father, Nikhil Nanda, in running the family business.

