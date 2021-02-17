Actor couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have returned to Mumbai with daughter Aaradhya after their trip to Hyderabad, where Aishwarya was shooting for her film Ponniyin Selvan. The trio was spotted at the Mumbai airport Tuesday night.

While Aishwarya, who was in a long top and slacks paired with a long shrug, held Aaradhya's hand all the way through the airport, Abhishek walked besides them. He was in a sweatshirt and trousers and his daughter too kept it easy in sweatshirt and pants.

Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai at Mumbai airport. (Varinder Chawla)





Aishwarya is very fond of Aaradhya and never let go of her hand at airports or public places. The 9-year-old also accompanies her mom to the Cannes Film Festival each time. Aishwarya had even dedicated her Valentine's Day post to Aaradhya while sharing pictures from the day.

Sharing a selfie with Aaradhya, who is seen holding a plastic heart-shaped plate, Aishwarya wrote, "LOVE YOU ETERNALLY, INFINITELY and UNCONDITIONALLY MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA." She also showed a glimpse of the gift boxes, roses and a heart-shaped chocolate cake in the post.





Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Tamil historical drama Ponniyin Selvan. It boasts of a huge ensemble cast of Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi and many more.

Abhishek last seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo and has wrapped up work on Bob Biswas. He also has The Big Bull lined up for release. He also made his digital debut last year with web show Breathe Into The Shadows. This was followed by the documentary on Amazon Prime Video-- Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers, as he is the owner of the kabaddi team.

