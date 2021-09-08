Ajay Devgn, Dia Mirza, Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta offer condolences to Akshay Kumar after mother's death

Actor Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia, who was admitted to Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital, died on Wednesday morning. Taking to Twitter, Akshay informed his fans and paid tribute to his mother, who was in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital. The cause of her death is not yet known.

Following his tweet, several of his industry colleagues offered their condolences to Akshay Kumar. Actor Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Dear Akki, Heartfelt condolences on your mother’s passing away. May Arunaji’s soul find eternal peace. Condolences to you & your family. Om Shanti."

Dear Akki, Heartfelt condolences on your mother’s passing away. May Arunaji’s soul find eternal peace. Condolences to you & your family.

Om Shanti🙏🏼 https://t.co/fBEzmsQpnF — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 8, 2021

Actor-director Pooja Bhatt wrote, "My deepest & most sincere condolences! May you navigate this phase and the years ahead with love & strength." Actor Dia Mirza said, "Deepest condolences @mrsfunnybones @akshaykumar and family. Our prayers and love to you all in this difficult time."

Deepest condolences @mrsfunnybones @akshaykumar and family. Our prayers and love to you all in this difficult time 🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/PHov95gvNy — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 8, 2021

Film director Hansal Mehta tweeted, "Heartfelt condolences and prayers for strength to your family and you." So very sorry for your profound loss. Actor Nimrat Kaur said, "Deepest condolences and my heartfelt prayers to you and the whole family in this grave hour. Satnaam wahe guru @akshaykumar." Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia died on Wednesday.

Earlier in the morning, Akshay had tweeted, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

On Tuesday, Akshay had urged his fans and followers to pray for his mother's health. "Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom's health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help," he wrote.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar’s mother dies after illness: ‘I feel an unbearable pain’

Akshay on Monday had returned to India from the UK after learning that his mother was admitted to the intensive care unit of Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital. He was shooting for his upcoming film Cinderella in the UK for the past couple of weeks.