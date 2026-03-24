Ajay Devgn rocks 90s fashion in vintage shots; reminds son Yug what he used to look like: ‘You could never match me'

Actor Ajay Devgn is winding back the clock to the 90s. He took to Instagram to share a carousel of his old glamour shots from 30 years ago, all to educate son, Yug about what he used to look like. Ajay Devgn was known for his serious, tall, dark and handsome looks in the 90s.

The video shared on Monday showed a shot of Ajay and Yug in the beginning. The text read, “Dad what were you like in the 90s?” What followed was a series of pictures from Ajay's many photoshoots in the 1990s. He rode a horse, gave poses for the camera and rocked vintage 90's fashion in the photos.

Back to the 90s with Ajay Devgn He could be seen in big jackets, oversized suits that the 90s were famous for, busy, printed shirts, solid half sleeves shirts, some camel leather coats and jackets, and even a photo with his action director dad, Veeru Devgan.

Ajay captioned the post, “Beta, 2026 you could never match up to the 90s me.”

Fans of the actor loved the rewind post. “Bachpan se my favourite one and only Ajay sir,” read a comment. “90' time favourite Ajay sir,” read another. A fan commented, “From 90s to 2020s same energy and same look.” A person said, “90's ki baat hi Alag thi (The 90s were something else).”