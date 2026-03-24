Ajay Devgn rocks 90s fashion in vintage shots; reminds son Yug what he used to look like: ‘You could never match me'
Ajay Devgn debuted in 1991 and gained fame for his action roles. He has won National Film Awards and worked as a producer and director.
Actor Ajay Devgn is winding back the clock to the 90s. He took to Instagram to share a carousel of his old glamour shots from 30 years ago, all to educate son, Yug about what he used to look like.
The video shared on Monday showed a shot of Ajay and Yug in the beginning. The text read, “Dad what were you like in the 90s?” What followed was a series of pictures from Ajay's many photoshoots in the 1990s. He rode a horse, gave poses for the camera and rocked vintage 90's fashion in the photos.
Back to the 90s with Ajay Devgn
He could be seen in big jackets, oversized suits that the 90s were famous for, busy, printed shirts, solid half sleeves shirts, some camel leather coats and jackets, and even a photo with his action director dad, Veeru Devgan.
Ajay captioned the post, “Beta, 2026 you could never match up to the 90s me.”
Fans of the actor loved the rewind post. “Bachpan se my favourite one and only Ajay sir,” read a comment. “90' time favourite Ajay sir,” read another. A fan commented, “From 90s to 2020s same energy and same look.” A person said, “90's ki baat hi Alag thi (The 90s were something else).”
About Ajay Devgn's career and family life
Ajay Devgn made his debut with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991 and became known for his action roles early on. He later expanded into drama and comedy, working in films like Zakhm, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, the Golmaal series, and Singham. He has won National Film Awards for his performances and has also worked as a producer and director. Over the years, he has maintained a steady presence in Hindi cinema with a mix of commercial and critically noted films.
Ajay Devgn married Kajol in 1999 in a private ceremony. The couple has two children—daughter Nysa Devgan, born in 2003, and son Yug Devgan, born in 2010. They occasionally share updates about their children in interviews or on social media.
Ajay was last seen with Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan in De De Pyaar De 2, which was released in November 2025. He recently announced coming back to the Golmaal franchise with Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar also joining the original cast.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumya Srivastava
Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times, bringing over a decade of experience covering movies, celebrities, pop culture, and everything that feels current and compelling. With a sharp editorial lens and an instinct for what resonates, she writes stories that balance insight with accessibility — whether she’s reporting from a red carpet, reviewing a buzzy new release, or unpacking the craft behind cinema. An unabashed Swiftie and a devoted admirer of Christopher Nolan’s filmmaking, Soumya blends heart and analysis in equal measure. She holds a degree in English Literature from Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University, and is an alumna of IIMC Dhenkanal (2013). As a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, her reviews reflect credibility, cultural awareness, and a nuanced understanding of storytelling across genres and formats. She has interviewed celebrities like Celine Song, Zoya Akhtar, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Pankaj Tripathi and more. She has also reviwes hundreds of movies and written thousands of stories, made videos, special columns and more. While films remain her first love, Soumya’s interests extend deeply into lifestyle and design. She is particularly drawn to décor, thoughtfully designed spaces, and the subtle ways aesthetics influence everyday living. From celebrity homes and interior trends to broader lifestyle movements, she enjoys exploring how personal taste intersects with identity and modern culture. Her voice is informed yet relatable, analytical yet warm — making her work engaging for a wide and diverse readership. Through her writing, Soumya continues to shape conversations around entertainment, lifestyle, and contemporary culture.Read More
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