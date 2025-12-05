Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's cute moment with Nysa, Yug in London melts hearts; fans say ‘feels like a happy family’

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol commemorated Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s 30th anniversary in a special way. The two unveiled a bronze statue of their iconic poses from the film at Leicester Square in London. As they posed in front of the statue, Kajol and Ajay Devgn's children, Yug and Nysa, also joined them for a picture, and fans can’t get enough of SRK’s affection towards them. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol pose with Yug and Nysa Devgan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol with Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan

A video that has now surfaced online shows Kajol and Shah Rukh holding an umbrella and posing for photos. They then called Nysa and Yug Devgn to join them. While Nysa beamed with joy, Yug appeared serious and slightly nervous. SRK was seen caressing Nysa and Yug’s heads after they posed together, and fans couldn’t get enough of the adorable moment.

One comment read, “Such a cute moment.” Another wrote, “Feels like a happy family. So cute… loved this little capture of SRK, Kajol, Nysa and Yug Devgn.” Another fan said, “The real family pic.” Another comment added, “The way they called Yug and Nysa into the frame… picture-perfect moment.” One fan also wrote, “Yug poking SRK’s head with the umbrella without realising; SRK not minding it; Nysa to the rescue.” Another user declared, “That’s my family, y’all… Shah with Kajol, Nysa and Yug.”

Shah Rukh also shared pictures on Instagram, expressing how thrilled he was to unveil the statue of Raj and Simran at London’s Leicester Square. He wrote, “Incredibly delighted that DDLJ is the first Indian film to be honoured with a statue in the Scenes in the Square trail… A big thank you to everyone in the UK for making this possible. Come meet Raj & Simran if and when you are in London… we would love to see you make more memories with DDLJ…”

About DDLJ and Shah Rukh–Kajol’s iconic pairing

Shah Rukh and Kajol first shared the screen in the 1993 film Baazigar. They went on to impress audiences with their chemistry in films like Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and more. They became one of Bollywood’s most loved on-screen pairs.

Directed by Aditya Chopra, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge remains one of India’s most beloved films, making Raj and Simran immortal in the hearts of movie-goers. It is the longest-running film in Indian cinema, with audiences still lining up to watch it at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir. Along with Shah Rukh and Kajol, the film features an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri, Parmeet Sethi and others.