Ajay Devgn flaunts his real-life romance as he celebrates 28 years of Ishq; but Kajol still has one complaint

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took a nostalgic trip down memory lane on social media as he celebrated 28 years of his 1990s hit Ishq, sharing a heart-warming carousel of pictures that beautifully captured his journey with co-star and wife Kajol, from on-screen romance to real-life partnership. However, Kajol stole the spotlight with her cute complaint. Ajay Devgn celebrates 28 years of Ishq with an adorable post featuring Kajol and family.

Ajay Devgn celebrates 28 years of Ishq

On Friday, Ajay took to Instagram and shared a carousel of pictures flaunting his real-life romance with Kajol while also celebrating 28 years of Ishq. The first picture showed Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s still from the movie Ishq with “Ishq hua” written on it, the second slide showed an unseen photo of Kajol and Ajay’s wedding ceremony with “kaise hua” written on it, and the third was a picture of Kajol and Ajay with their kids, Nysa and Yug Devgan, with “Achha hua” written on it.

The actor kept the caption of the post quite simple and wrote, “Jaise hua achha hi hua hai… (No matter how it happened, it happened in a good way) #28YearsOfIshq.” However, Kajol still had a complaint for Ajay. She commented, “Where are our dogs in the last slide??” Her comment had fans in splits.

One of the comments read, “Now don’t fight with Ajay sir for dogs.” Another commented, “Well, this is super cute! This is the most romantic/loving/cute I’ve ever seen @ajaydevgn with @kajol… about time!” Another wrote, “So sweet family and my favourite Jodi @kajol ma’am and @ajaydevgn sir.” Another comment read, “This is so cute.”

About Ishq

Helmed by Indra Kumar, the romantic comedy film featured Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla and Kajol, along with Dalip Tahil, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Johnny Lever and Mohan Joshi in supporting roles. Ajay and Kajol’s chemistry was one of the highlights of the film. Upon release, the film emerged as a major commercial success, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 1997.

About Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s relationship

The duo first met on the set of Hulchul in 1995, which Kajol joined after the sudden demise of Divya Bharti. What began as an unexpected connection on set soon blossomed into love. The couple dated for nearly four years before tying the knot on February 24, 1999. They welcomed their daughter Nysa Devgan in 2003 and son Yug Devgan in 2010.