Kajol, Twinkle Khanna react to backlash over their chat show: ‘Has gotten us into a lot of trouble’

Author Twinkle Khanna and actor Kajol created quite a stir with their views on marriage and relationships on their talk show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, drawing intense backlash at times. The duo has now responded to the criticism, clarifying that their remarks were intended to be lighthearted. They also acknowledged that the show should have included a disclaimer from the very beginning. Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s show is available on Prime Video.

Twinkle Khanna, Kajol address criticism

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle has now ended. In a newly released bonus episode, shot after the original episodes had already started streaming, the two stars addressed the backlash they’ve faced.

During the episode, Kajol started by saying, “Now it’s time for our next segment, which has gotten us into a lot of trouble.” The actor continued, “Here opinions don’t matter as much as lighthearted teasing.”

To this, Twinkle added that they should have had a disclaimer from the first episode for this segment. “And there’s a disclaimer, which we should have had from the first episode, that nothing we say in this segment should be taken seriously. Please don’t follow any of our advice in this segment,” she said.

Some of the comments which created attention on social media included the episode where Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon joined them. During the This or That segment, a discussion unfolded when Kajol, who is married to Ajay Devgn, shared her belief that marriages should come with an expiry date and an option for renewal.

They stirred up a hornet’s nest when they appeared to defend infidelity by arguing there is a difference between physical and emotional cheating in one episode which saw Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar coming as guests.

In the episode, Kajol and Twinkle said that for them, physical infidelity was “not a deal breaker.” As Karan said, “Physical infidelity is not a deal breaker,” Janhvi replied, “No, the deal is broken.” Twinkle added, “We’re in our 50s, she’s in her 20s, and she will get into this circle soon. She hasn’t seen the things we have seen. Raat gayi baat gayi (What’s happened, has happened).

The bonus episode had cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma as guests.

About Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle

The talk show began with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as guests and went on to feature celebrities like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Janhvi Kapoor, and others. The show is available on Prime Video.