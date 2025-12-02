Kajol looks dreamy in vintage-inspired black saree at Gustaakh Ishq screening. See pics

Kajol recently turned heads in a sleek black saree during the screening of Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh-starrer Gustaakh Ishq in Mumbai. The 51-year-old shared a carousel of photographs on Instagram on Monday, December 1, flaunting her vintage look from last week's event. Kajol at Gustaakh Ishq screening(Instagram/Kajol)

Kajol steals spotlight in all-black look

In the images, Kajol can be seen flaunting her sleek black saree, draped in a graceful, fuss-free silhouette. The saree features a delicate gold embroidered border, while the soft, flowing fabric enhances the natural drape.

She accompanied it with a black lace blouse, which adds a modern sensuality to the traditional attire. The sheer full lace sleeves on the blouse introduce texture and contrast. As for her accessories, Kajol kept it classic with a statement gold choker necklace paired with matching earrings. Her makeup stayed in Kajol’s signature zone: Warm, glowing, and minimal. She completed it with soft brown eyeshadow, defined brows, and a nude lip.

"Be weird, fierce and kind. Confuse all the people who think they know you. #GustaakhIshq #MovieLaunch," she wrote in caption.

In the comments section of the post, several of her fans praised her for the classy look. "Vintage beauty," one person wrote. Another added, "Only you can look this stunning and still confuse the whole world at the same time".

"Your beauty is unreal," wrote a third person, while another user added, "You are getting younger day by day."

About Gustaakh Ishq

Produced by ace designer Manish Malhotra and Dinesh Malhotra, the romantic drama has been directed by Vibhu Puri. Besides Vijay and Fatima, the film also features veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi of The Family Man fame.

Released on November 28, Gustaakh Ishq is based in 1998. The film follows the journey of struggling printer Nawabuddin (played by Vijay), who visits Malerkotla to meet reclusive poet Aziz Beg (Naseeruddin Shah). Nawabuddin wants to convince Aziz to publish his work, but things change when he falls in love with the latter's daughter, Minni (essayed by Fatima).

The tale of heartbreak and redemption sees Nawabuddin making every possible effort to save his father’s printing press, while his relationship with Minni becomes entangled in miscommunication.