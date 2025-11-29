Kajol opens up about why arguments are important between parents and children: ‘I look at it as compliment’

Kajol emphasised the importance of arguments between children and parents. The actor, along with her mother, Tanuja, and Renuka Shahane, made an appearance at the trailer launch of the upcoming movie, Uttar. While praising the concept of the film, the movie star also discussed her bond with her two kids and their ability to work through their disagreements during arguments. Kajol believes arguments are important between parents and children(Instagram/Kajol)

The veteran star, Tanuja, also added to the conversation. She went on to reveal that Kajol argued with her all the time during the latter’s childhood days.

Kajol reflects on the importance of arguments

While at the trailer launch event, Kajol was asked about the kind of bond she shares with her son and daughter. The actress responded, “Thank god my daughter is not here to answer this question. She will argue with me about it. It's absolutely true. It is necessary to have arguments between parents and children.”

She further added, “If we fight, we realise that we have raised a mind that argues with us and has a point of view of its own. So, we have raised our children to think for themselves. When they argue with me, I look at it as a compliment," as per Times Now.

Elsewhere, the movie star indulged in fun banter with her mother, as she claimed that she never argued with her. However, Tanuja quipped, “You did it all the time.”

Meanwhile, the actor has been married to Ajay Devgn for 26 years, and the couple shares two kids, Nysa Devgn and Yug Devgn.

Also read: Kajol, Twinkle Khanna react to backlash over their chat show: ‘Has gotten us into a lot of trouble’

Kajol on the professional front

Kajol, on the work front, was last seen in the supernatural film Maa in June 2025. Additionally, the actor also starred in Do Patti, alongside Kriti Sanon. As for the upcoming projects, the actress will be seen in Maharagni: Queen of Queens. Kajol recently made headlines for her talk show, Too Much, which she hosts alongside Twinkle Khanna.