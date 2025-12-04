Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveil bronze statue in London to mark 30th anniversary of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Pics

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) has clocked 30 years since its release, and the movie's lead stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, are commemorating the anniversary in a special way. The two were in London to unveil a bronze statue of their pose from the film. The statue was unveiled at Leicester Square in London, in a first for an Indian movie. Kajol, left, and Shah Rukh Khan pose for photographers during the unveiling of the statue to commemorate the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in London. AP/PTI(AP12_04_2025_000392B)(AP)

Shah Rukh and Kajol together

The bronze statue depicted Shah Rukh and Kajol in a signature pose from the film. Shah Rukh and Kajol posed for pictures as they unveiled the statue together. Shah Rukh looked dapper in a black suit while Kajol radiated elegance in a blue saree.

About the film

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, directed by Aditya Chopra, is one of the most beloved films, making its character Raj and Simran immortal in the hearts of many film lovers. It is also the longest running movie in Indian cinema with viewers still lining up at the ticket window to catch a show at Mumbai's famed Maratha Mandir.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s been 30 years since 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' released. It feels like it happened yesterday because ‘bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain….’ but it still feels unbelievable. I’m truly grateful for all the love that I have received from people from across the world for playing Raj - nobody could have foreseen the kind of place the film made in the hearts of people around the world and I will never forget the moment when everyone started to come...see the film and fall in love,” Shah Rukh had said in a statement.

“There’s a piece of DDLJ in almost every romantic film that came after it, because somewhere, history was made and it never quite left us. For me, Simran is a chapter that refuses to end. She represents millions of girls across this country - girls who want to do what their parents say, who carry tradition in one hand but still reach out for freedom with the other. That’s why she still resonates. Every time someone says, ‘Ja Simran, ja', it signifies the belief that courage and love can coexist," Kajol had shared in the statement.