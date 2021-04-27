Ajay Devgn spotted in Mumbai, out on a clinic visit. See pics

Actor Ajay Devgn was seen on Tuesday in Mumbai, on a clinic visit. He was casually dressed in a pink T-shirt and a pair of trouser and held a paper in his hand.

The actor had been busy shooting for his films when the second wave of Covid- 19 hit India. He had completed two-months' shoot for his upcoming directorial debut MayDay and had also shot for his football drama, Maidaan and his guest role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ajay Devgn said in an interview he had been very optimistic about the vaccine till the second wave hit. (Varinder Chawla)

Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said: "In January I was hopeful. I had completed 60 odd days of MayDay without a hitch and I got into shooting for Maidaan and Gangubai Kathiawadi (a special appearance). I shot for a couple of commercials, too. I was completely gung-ho about normalcy. But, this second wave has got me worried. Like I said, the threat of COVID-19 is far from over.”

Ajay had also said how working with all the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) in place was a difficult one particularly in film production. He added: “Covid-19 is like a Damocles sword hanging over our heads. Masks, face-shields, sanitisers, getting the unit tested every 48 hours, it’s a huge challenge. However, since the vaccine is now a reality, we’re hoping things will change.”

In February, when Ajay had joined the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhansali Productions' Instagram handle had written: "We are happy to have @ajaydevgn join the team of #GangubaiKathiawadi." Ajay and Sanjay had worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999.

Ajay Devgn has a number of films in the pipeline including Maidaan, RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and MayDay. (Varinder Chawla)

Ajay will also be seen doing a guest appearance in SS Rajamouli's ambitious RRR. Incidentally, the actor finds himself in a spot as both his films, Maidaan and RRR, are scheduled to release on the same day - October 13. In fact, the announcement by RRR makers about their film's release had angered Boney Kapoor, producer of Maidaan. He had said how Ajay was too much of a gentleman and would never speak on the matter.

Also read: Randeep Hooda opens up on Bollywood's cold reaction to Extraction last year: 'Maybe they didn’t like my acting'

"Ajay is a gentleman, he will not say this. But I know how it feels. Here you have, in your main market, a solo hero picture, and then you have a film where you've graciously agreed to do a part with two other heroes. And of course, done by Rajamouli, who has given huge hits; he doesn't have to wait for festivals. He should have that faith and confidence that 'my release date itself will create a festival'," Boney had told Pinkvilla in an interview.