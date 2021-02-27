Ajay Devgn joins Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 22 years
- A picture of Ajay Devgn on the set of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi was shared online. Also in the picture is director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Actor Ajay Devgn has reported to work on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The first picture from the set was shared by Sanjay's production team on Instagram.
Sharing it, the handle wrote: "We are happy to have @ajaydevgn join the team of #GangubaiKathiawadi." The picture shows Ajay reading from a piece of paper with Sanjay looking on. While Ajay is casually dressed in a black full sleeve shirt, Sanjay is in his crisp white kurta pyjama. It is unclear what role Ajay will essay in the film.
Earlier this week the first teaser of the film, which stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role of Gangubai Kathiawadi, was released by the production house. Alia is playing brothel owner Gangubai Kothewali of the 1960s, who ruled Kamathipura with an iron fist. She has been lauded for her spirited performance.
Sanjay celebrated his birthday by releasing the teaser on February 24. Alia was seen at his birthday party but what caught everyone's attention was her Gangubai style namaste, when prodded by waiting cameramen.
Gangubai Kathiawadi brings Ajay and Sanjay back together after a long time. They last worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999. Since then Sanjay went on to work with a number of stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra to name a few.
Another actor from the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam days with whom he was to work was Salman Khan. They were to work on a film called Inshallah, the project couldn't materialise, reportedly because both visualised the film in different ways. There had been a fair deal of buzz on his Sahir Ludhianvi biopic. It was rumoured that he had zeroed in on Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai for the film to play the celebrated poet and lyricist and Punjabi writer Amrita Pritam. He finally went ahead with Gangubai Kathiawadi.
