Tanishaa Mukherji wishes sister Kajol, Ajay Devgn on their wedding anniversary: 'Thank you for Nysa and Yug'
- Tanishaa Mukherji wished her sister Kajol and brother-in-law Ajay Devgn on their 2nd wedding anniversary.
Actor Tanishaa Mukherji has wished her sister Kajol and brother-in-law Ajay Devgn on their wedding anniversary. They celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary on Wednesday. They have a 17-year-old daughter, Nysa, and a 10-year-old son, Yug.
Tanishaa wrote, Happy anniversary to the 2 most beautiful souls I know @itsKajolD @ajaydevgn . U lead by example and conquer with compassion. Thank u for my nysa and yuggy the best present a masi could ask for."
Sanjay Dutt, who has worked with Kajol as well as Ajay, shared a picture of the couple and tweeted, "A very Happy Marriage Anniversary brother! Wishing you both many more years of togetherness. @ajaydevgn @itsKajolD."
Earlier in the day, Kajol posted a throwback picture on Twitter to wish Ajay on their wedding anniversary. She wrote alongside the image, "'And you sir, you’re very attractive. Therefore, I will stare at you!' - Anonymous & Me @ajaydevgn #22years #stillgoing #grateful #laughingalways."
Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh, along with a few other industry friends, also extended their wishes to the couple. "Happy Anniversary you beautiful people- @itsKajolD @ajaydevgn - loads of love & happiness," Riteish tweeted.
Rakul wrote, "Happpy anniversary to a couple that set goals @ajaydevgn sir @itsKajolD ma’am ! Wishing you togetherness forever." Kajol thanked them on Twitter.
Kajol and Ajay got married in 1999, after they first met on the sets of their first film together, Hulchul (1995). They got to spend a lot of time with each other as they featured in another film the same year, Gundaraj. Since then, they have worked together in a few memorable films, including the comedy, Ishq and Dil Kya Kare, before getting married.
Ajay and Kajol were last seen together on screen in Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
Also read: Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh reveals 'new mom problems' after son’s birth
Expressing her gratitude for all the love she receives, Kajol had told Hindustan Times in an interview last week, “I really am, I am lucky and I believe that it has to do with how much you love yourself and how much you believe in yourself. I think it has to do with how honest you are to your work. I don’t think that it would work if I kept living on my laurels all the time. I never did. I just had to keep working, keep going ahead and keep thinking about what lies in the future rather than living in the past."
She added, “I like myself the way I am today. It took me a long time to come here. I like who I am, like my hair, like me as I am even though I am not a size zero and you know all of it put together. It took me really long time to reach where I am today and I truly think that I like where I am today. You like me, you don’t like me, I am fine with it, too. You don’t have to like me all the time."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra wants to erase the time she was 'hugely overweight'
- Parineeti Chopra, on being asked about a time in her life she would like to forget, said that she would like to erase her college days as she was 'hugely overweight' at the time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tanishaa Mukherji wishes sister Kajol, Ajay Devgn on their wedding anniversary
- Tanishaa Mukherji wished her sister Kajol and brother-in-law Ajay Devgn on their 2nd wedding anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taimur steps out in Bandra, a day after Kareena's discharge from hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser: SRK and Akshay praise Alia, call her 'gangsta'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thalaivi teaser out: Kangana Ranaut to show how Jayalalithaa made history
- Kangana Ranaut announced the release date of her upcoming Jayalalithaa biopic, Thalaivi, with a short teaser. The film, directed by AL Vijay, will release on April 23.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra slams troll who asked 'what's the point of having a figure?'
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacted to a social media user criticised her now-viral ball-shaped outfit. Earlier, Priyanka shared a bunch of memes inspired by her dress.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Birthday girl Sanya Malhotra: In my fifth year in Bollywood, it’s surreal, can’t believe I am living my dream
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: The evolution, the many facets of his career
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayushmann's fans gatecrash Shillong hotel, actor makes sure to meet them. Watch
- Ayushmann Khurrana made sure to interact with his fans in Shillong by promptly coming down to meet them after they gathered at his Shillong hotel. Watch here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Sharma shares video of newborn Anayra in late Sardool Sikander's arms
- After the death of singer Sardool Sikander on Wednesday, comedian Kapil Sharma shared a video from his daughter Anayra's first Lohri, when Sardool gave his blessings to the baby.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser: Meet Alia Bhatt as the queen of Kamathipura
- The teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, was released on Wednesday. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi poster gets love from Katrina, Ranbir's sister
- Alia Bhatt shared a new poster of her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The poster received love from many Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh , Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Masaba posts sneaky pic of rumoured boyfriend Satyadeep, he calls her 'stalker'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora turns emotional as she recalls traumatic days as struggler in Bollywood
- Actor Nora Fatehi in an emotional interview recalled the difficulties that she faced as a struggler in Bollywood.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Athiya Shetty stuns on magazine cover, KL Rahul thinks she looks angelic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox