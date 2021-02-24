Tanishaa Mukherji wishes sister Kajol, Ajay Devgn on their wedding anniversary: 'Thank you for Nysa and Yug'

Actor Tanishaa Mukherji has wished her sister Kajol and brother-in-law Ajay Devgn on their wedding anniversary. They celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary on Wednesday. They have a 17-year-old daughter, Nysa, and a 10-year-old son, Yug.

Tanishaa wrote, Happy anniversary to the 2 most beautiful souls I know @itsKajolD @ajaydevgn . U lead by example and conquer with compassion. Thank u for my nysa and yuggy the best present a masi could ask for."

Happy anniversary to the 2 most beautiful souls I know @itsKajolD @ajaydevgn . U lead by example and conquer with compassion. Thank u for my nysa and yuggy the best present a masi could ask for ❤❤❤ — Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) February 24, 2021

Sanjay Dutt, who has worked with Kajol as well as Ajay, shared a picture of the couple and tweeted, "A very Happy Marriage Anniversary brother! Wishing you both many more years of togetherness. @ajaydevgn @itsKajolD."

A very Happy Marriage Anniversary brother! Wishing you both many more years of togetherness. @ajaydevgn @itsKajolD pic.twitter.com/DuOB6CKYVD — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) February 24, 2021





Earlier in the day, Kajol posted a throwback picture on Twitter to wish Ajay on their wedding anniversary. She wrote alongside the image, "'And you sir, you’re very attractive. Therefore, I will stare at you!' - Anonymous & Me @ajaydevgn #22years #stillgoing #grateful #laughingalways."

Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh, along with a few other industry friends, also extended their wishes to the couple. "Happy Anniversary you beautiful people- @itsKajolD @ajaydevgn - loads of love & happiness," Riteish tweeted.





Rakul wrote, "Happpy anniversary to a couple that set goals @ajaydevgn sir @itsKajolD ma’am ! Wishing you togetherness forever." Kajol thanked them on Twitter.

Kajol and Ajay got married in 1999, after they first met on the sets of their first film together, Hulchul (1995). They got to spend a lot of time with each other as they featured in another film the same year, Gundaraj. Since then, they have worked together in a few memorable films, including the comedy, Ishq and Dil Kya Kare, before getting married.

Ajay and Kajol were last seen together on screen in Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Expressing her gratitude for all the love she receives, Kajol had told Hindustan Times in an interview last week, “I really am, I am lucky and I believe that it has to do with how much you love yourself and how much you believe in yourself. I think it has to do with how honest you are to your work. I don’t think that it would work if I kept living on my laurels all the time. I never did. I just had to keep working, keep going ahead and keep thinking about what lies in the future rather than living in the past."

She added, “I like myself the way I am today. It took me a long time to come here. I like who I am, like my hair, like me as I am even though I am not a size zero and you know all of it put together. It took me really long time to reach where I am today and I truly think that I like where I am today. You like me, you don’t like me, I am fine with it, too. You don’t have to like me all the time."

