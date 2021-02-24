IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tanishaa Mukherji wishes sister Kajol, Ajay Devgn on their wedding anniversary: 'Thank you for Nysa and Yug'
Kajol and Ajay Devgn celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary on Wedesday.(Twitter)
Kajol and Ajay Devgn celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary on Wedesday.(Twitter)
bollywood

Tanishaa Mukherji wishes sister Kajol, Ajay Devgn on their wedding anniversary: 'Thank you for Nysa and Yug'

  • Tanishaa Mukherji wished her sister Kajol and brother-in-law Ajay Devgn on their 2nd wedding anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:23 PM IST

Actor Tanishaa Mukherji has wished her sister Kajol and brother-in-law Ajay Devgn on their wedding anniversary. They celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary on Wednesday. They have a 17-year-old daughter, Nysa, and a 10-year-old son, Yug.

Tanishaa wrote, Happy anniversary to the 2 most beautiful souls I know @itsKajolD @ajaydevgn . U lead by example and conquer with compassion. Thank u for my nysa and yuggy the best present a masi could ask for."

Sanjay Dutt, who has worked with Kajol as well as Ajay, shared a picture of the couple and tweeted, "A very Happy Marriage Anniversary brother! Wishing you both many more years of togetherness. @ajaydevgn @itsKajolD."


Earlier in the day, Kajol posted a throwback picture on Twitter to wish Ajay on their wedding anniversary. She wrote alongside the image, "'And you sir, you’re very attractive. Therefore, I will stare at you!' - Anonymous & Me @ajaydevgn #22years #stillgoing #grateful #laughingalways."

Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh, along with a few other industry friends, also extended their wishes to the couple. "Happy Anniversary you beautiful people- @itsKajolD @ajaydevgn - loads of love & happiness," Riteish tweeted.


Rakul wrote, "Happpy anniversary to a couple that set goals @ajaydevgn sir @itsKajolD ma’am ! Wishing you togetherness forever." Kajol thanked them on Twitter.

Kajol and Ajay got married in 1999, after they first met on the sets of their first film together, Hulchul (1995). They got to spend a lot of time with each other as they featured in another film the same year, Gundaraj. Since then, they have worked together in a few memorable films, including the comedy, Ishq and Dil Kya Kare, before getting married.

Ajay and Kajol were last seen together on screen in Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Also read: Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh reveals 'new mom problems' after son’s birth


Expressing her gratitude for all the love she receives, Kajol had told Hindustan Times in an interview last week, “I really am, I am lucky and I believe that it has to do with how much you love yourself and how much you believe in yourself. I think it has to do with how honest you are to your work. I don’t think that it would work if I kept living on my laurels all the time. I never did. I just had to keep working, keep going ahead and keep thinking about what lies in the future rather than living in the past."

She added, “I like myself the way I am today. It took me a long time to come here. I like who I am, like my hair, like me as I am even though I am not a size zero and you know all of it put together. It took me really long time to reach where I am today and I truly think that I like where I am today. You like me, you don’t like me, I am fine with it, too. You don’t have to like me all the time."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kajol devgan ajay devgn ajay devgn kajol tanishaa mukerji

Related Stories

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh became parents to Sufi earlier this month.
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh became parents to Sufi earlier this month.
tv

Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh reveals 'new mom problems' after son’s birth

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:42 PM IST
  • Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh revealed how her life has changed after the birth of their son, Sufi. She said that she is busy with mommy duties, leaving her little time for social media activities.
READ FULL STORY
Taimur Ali Khan clicked in Bandra.(Varinder Chawla)
Taimur Ali Khan clicked in Bandra.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Taimur steps out in Bandra, a day after Kareena's discharge from hospital

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:06 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's elder son, Taimur, was clicked on an outing on Wednesday. See photos here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in The Girl on the Train.
Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in The Girl on the Train.
bollywood

Parineeti Chopra wants to erase the time she was 'hugely overweight'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:03 PM IST
  • Parineeti Chopra, on being asked about a time in her life she would like to forget, said that she would like to erase her college days as she was 'hugely overweight' at the time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol and Ajay Devgn celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary on Wedesday.(Twitter)
Kajol and Ajay Devgn celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary on Wedesday.(Twitter)
bollywood

Tanishaa Mukherji wishes sister Kajol, Ajay Devgn on their wedding anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:23 PM IST
  • Tanishaa Mukherji wished her sister Kajol and brother-in-law Ajay Devgn on their 2nd wedding anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan clicked in Bandra.(Varinder Chawla)
Taimur Ali Khan clicked in Bandra.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Taimur steps out in Bandra, a day after Kareena's discharge from hospital

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:06 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's elder son, Taimur, was clicked on an outing on Wednesday. See photos here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
bollywood

Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser: SRK and Akshay praise Alia, call her 'gangsta'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:43 PM IST
A number of Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan, have showered praises on Alia Bhatt and said that they are looking forward to her movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut as J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi.
Kangana Ranaut as J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi.
bollywood

Thalaivi teaser out: Kangana Ranaut to show how Jayalalithaa made history

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut announced the release date of her upcoming Jayalalithaa biopic, Thalaivi, with a short teaser. The film, directed by AL Vijay, will release on April 23.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacts after a social media user criticises her ball-shaped dress.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacts after a social media user criticises her ball-shaped dress.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra slams troll who asked 'what's the point of having a figure?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:00 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacted to a social media user criticised her now-viral ball-shaped outfit. Earlier, Priyanka shared a bunch of memes inspired by her dress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sanya Malhotra began her career in Hindi films with Dangal in 2016.
Actor Sanya Malhotra began her career in Hindi films with Dangal in 2016.
bollywood

Birthday girl Sanya Malhotra: In my fifth year in Bollywood, it’s surreal, can’t believe I am living my dream

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Actor Sanya Malhotra, who turns year older on February 25, talks about returning to her home town to celebrate the day, and entering the fifth year of her stint in Bollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Shahid Kapoor celebrates his 40th birthday on February 25.
Actor Shahid Kapoor celebrates his 40th birthday on February 25.
bollywood

Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: The evolution, the many facets of his career

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:45 PM IST
On Shahid Kapoor’s 40th birthday (February 25), we take a look at how his career panned over the past 18 years, the highs, the lows and the new phase.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayushmann Khurrana with his fans in Shillong.
Ayushmann Khurrana with his fans in Shillong.
bollywood

Ayushmann's fans gatecrash Shillong hotel, actor makes sure to meet them. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:26 PM IST
  • Ayushmann Khurrana made sure to interact with his fans in Shillong by promptly coming down to meet them after they gathered at his Shillong hotel. Watch here
READ FULL STORY
Close
The late Sardool Sikander performs with Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra in his arms.
The late Sardool Sikander performs with Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra in his arms.
bollywood

Kapil Sharma shares video of newborn Anayra in late Sardool Sikander's arms

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • After the death of singer Sardool Sikander on Wednesday, comedian Kapil Sharma shared a video from his daughter Anayra's first Lohri, when Sardool gave his blessings to the baby.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
bollywood

Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser: Meet Alia Bhatt as the queen of Kamathipura

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:27 PM IST
  • The teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, was released on Wednesday. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi poster gets love from Katrina, Ranbir's sister

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:57 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt shared a new poster of her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The poster received love from many Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh , Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Masaba Gupta has not officially confirmed being in a relationship with Satyadeep Misra.
Masaba Gupta has not officially confirmed being in a relationship with Satyadeep Misra.
bollywood

Masaba posts sneaky pic of rumoured boyfriend Satyadeep, he calls her 'stalker'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Satyadeep Misra has an 'early AM stalker' and it is none other than his rumoured girlfriend, Masaba Gupta. See the sneaky photo she took of him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nora Fatehi is known for her hit dance numbers Dilbar, Garmi, and others.
Nora Fatehi is known for her hit dance numbers Dilbar, Garmi, and others.
bollywood

Nora turns emotional as she recalls traumatic days as struggler in Bollywood

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:49 PM IST
  • Actor Nora Fatehi in an emotional interview recalled the difficulties that she faced as a struggler in Bollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Athiya Shetty is rumoured to be in a relationship with KL Rahul.
Athiya Shetty is rumoured to be in a relationship with KL Rahul.
bollywood

Athiya Shetty stuns on magazine cover, KL Rahul thinks she looks angelic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Athiya Shetty posed on the cover on a magazine and her rumoured boyfriend, KL Rahul, complimented her on it. However, he chose to let emojis do the talking for him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac