Actor Kajol recently starred in the film Tribhanga, which released on an OTT platform.
Kajol: I like myself the way I am today, it took me a long time to come here

Over the years while it has been a constant journey of self discovery and self improvement,Kajol says her process of choosing a project has remained the same.
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:21 PM IST

Longevity and staying relevant are two things which are very difficult to achieve in showbiz and Kajol is someone who has managed it quite well. In her almost 30-year-old career, which started with Bekhudi (1992), then actor has kept on reinventing herself through her roles in each of her films and she says she is grateful that she is still loved by the audiences.

“I really am, I am lucky and I believe that it has to do with how much you love yourself and how much you believe in yourself. I think it has to do with how honest you are to your work. I don’t think that it would work if I kept living on my laurels all the time. I never did. I just had to keep working, keep going ahead and keep thinking about what lies in the future rather than living in the past,” shares the 46-year-old.

Kajol shares that being loved by the people only comes when an actor likes himself or herself.

“I like myself the way I am today. It took me a long time to come here. I like who I am, like my hair, like me as I am even though I am not a size zero and you know all of it put together. It took me really long time to reach where I am today and I truly think that I like where I am today. You like me, you don’t like me, I am fine with it, too. You don’t have to like me all the time,” she explains.

Over the years while it has been a constant journey of self discovery and self improvement, the actor, who recently starred in web film, Tribhanga, says her process of choosing a project has remained the same.

“I always look for a good script. I always look for good characters to play. I still think a script should be as good to read. It should be like a good book. It should be that kind of script that I can’t put down,” she adds.

However, she says there is just one thing that she is mindful of in her career now. “I do definitely want to work with better directors. I want people to take something out of me. I want somebody experienced enough to take something out of me that maybe I could not have expected. I want to work with people who are able to do that, have the technical capability to do that. I don’t want to bear the burden completely on my shoulder all the time anymore. That is what has changed,” she adds.

