Ajay Devgn to begin shoot for Gangubai Kathiawadi today, Priyanka Chopra earns praise from Russo Brothers
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:
Sohail Khan to Rakhi Sawant: 'If you need anything, just call me directly'
Several Bollywood and television celebrities have come forward in support of Rakhi Sawant whose mother Jaya Sawant is currently undergoing treatment for cancer. Now Sohail Khan has shared a message for the Bigg Boss 14 finalist, asking her to call him directly if she needs something.
Russo Brothers call Priyanka Chopra ‘incredible star’, say she will be ‘amazing’ in Citadel
The Russo Brothers showered praise on Priyanka Chopra, whom they called an 'incredible star', and said that she will be 'amazing' in the Amazon spy series Citadel.
Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaaferi are 'proud' of Aaliyah Kashyap for calling out harassers
Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah received support from her Insta-fam after she wrote about receiving hate comments for a recent post, in which she shared pictures of herself in lingerie.
Gangubai Kathiawadi: Ajay Devgn joins Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, to begin shooting from tomorrow
Ajay Devgn has joined the cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role. He will begin shooting from Saturday.
Prince Harry defends The Crown, reveals whom he'd like to portray him on show
Defending the Netflix series The Crown, Prince Harry has said that the show, based on his family, doesn't pretend to be fact. He also announced which actor he'd like to see portray him on the show, which recently aired its fourth season.
Fardeen Khan may star in No Entry sequel
Pranutan: What can I do if people want to believe in masala stories about nepotism, and not the truth
EXCLUSIVE: Love the way Neena ji carries herself, says her Sardar Ka Grandson co-star Arjun Kapoor
Anil Kapoor: Earlier it was like test match, today it’s IPL, the field is exciting for everyone in showbiz
Shruti Haasan: OTT gives films a second lease of life
