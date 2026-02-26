Ajay Devgn's whiskey brand The GlenJourneys reports ₹4 crore turnover in just 4 months
Ajay Devgn co-owns the premium whiskey brand, The GlenJourneys, which has reported a turnover of ₹4 crore, as per a statement.
The GlenJourneys, a premium whiskey brand owned by actor Ajay Devgn, has hit a significant milestone in its business, reporting a turnover of over ₹4 crore. The company announced in a statement that the premium brand has sold 8,622+ bottles since entering the market in October last year, just four months ago. The brand is now eyeing global expansion through exports.
In a statement, makers of The GlenJourneys revealed that the premium single-malt whisky brand by Ajay Devgn and Cartel Bros has achieved an impressive total turnover of ₹4.14 crore and recorded sales of 8,622+ bottles. The brand has presence in 437 retail outlets across six states in India. It began operations in Maharashtra in October 2025, before expanding to Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi in January 2026, and Haryana in February 2026. The brand has now applied for registrations in 23 additional states and union territories, including Punjab, Pondicherry, Rajasthan, and Chandigarh. GlenJourneys is also available in the duty-free sections of key Indian airports: Mumbai, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Trivandrum, Amritsar and Mangalore.
Sharing his thoughts on the brand’s progress, Ajay Devgn said in a statement, “The GlenJourneys is rooted in time-honoured Scotch traditions and character. The encouraging response from Indian consumers is truly gratifying. Watching the brand grow steadily while earning international recognition gives us every reason to celebrate. I am deeply involved in shaping a brand that resonates with Indian audiences, especially beyond metro cities, through premium retail and on-trade channels. With growing demand, we are optimistic about strong sales momentum going forward.”
Eye on expansion
GlenJourneys is now eyeing expansion. The brand is set to further expand its portfolio with the launch of a new smoky variant slated for June 2026. Apart from applying for registration in more Indian states, it is also eyeing the overseas markets. The brand recently secured export orders to Dubai for 900 bottles of its Cask Series and 150 bottles of its 21-Year-Old expression. There are expansion plans for the US and Canada.
Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film work
Meanwhile, back on the work front, Ajay Devgn was recently seen in De De Pyaar De 2 alongside Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan. The romantic comedy, directed by Anshul Sharma, underperformed at the box office, earning just over ₹100 crore worldwide. It also received mixed reviews from critics. The actor will be next seen in Drishyam 3, the concluding chapter of the hugely successful Drishyam franchise. The film will be released in theatres on October 2 this year. He also has Dhamaal 4 and Golmaal 5 lined up for release in the next 12 months.
