Aakanksha Singh’s excited about collab with Nani once again

“Work is the only thing that keeps us going. Covid has hit all of us hard and now is the time to get back to work,” says Aakanksha Singh, who shot for a new OTT project.

Having worked with Telugu superstar Nani in Devadas (2018), Singh is pleased to have bagged his next production, an anthology. Talking about her association with Nani, she shares, “He is an amazing actor and so effortless. I look forward to collab with him. Now I am glad that we are working together. I was excited to be on board this film as it is an anthology and on OTT. I knew I was going to do it at any cost. The stories in the film are beautifully written by Nani’s sister, Deepthi Ganta who is also the director of the film. I shot for the film and it was wonderful. ” She is looking forward to three OTT projects this year, including the anthology.

Singh is glad that things are changing in the industry and more content is centered on women. “One of the reasons to take up this project was that it had a writer-director and the stories are women centric. Gone are the days when women didn’t have important roles in projects. Though we aren’t offered roles on a platter yet but things have improved. Especially digital content has helped things and OTT is the future. Now writers are writing content for women and giving them powerful roles. Audiences will love a film, if it is good and not look at if it is a hero or heroine oriented subject. They are smart and don’t want a song and dance in every film. They look for good content,” she concludes.