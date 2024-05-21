Akshay Kumar calls himself 'anpadh', praises 'dimag wali' wife Twinkle Khanna: She's 50 and is now doing her PhD

Akshay Kumar gushes about Twinkle Khanna.

Praising their daughter Nitara (11), Akshay said she gets her intelligence from mom Twinkle. “Main to anpadh aadmi hu, zyada padha nahi hu. Main gadha mazdoori karta hu, wo (Twinkle Khanna) dimag wali hai. (I am an illiterate man, I have not studied much. I do manual labour, whereas she is the one with the brain)," Akshay told Shikhar, as per a report by Pinkvilla.

He added, “I go to work and she has taken such good care of my children (son Aarav and daughter Nitara). I am surprised about how my wife looks at life even today. She is 50 now and still goes to study. She has finished her master's and is now doing her PhD.”

In 2022, Twinkle Khanna went onto pursue her Masters in Fiction Writing at Goldsmiths, University of London; she completed her degree recently. In 2015, Twinkle released her first non-fiction book, Mrs Funnybones.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's relationship

Akshay and Twinkle celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary this year. The two have often praised each other. In a 2013 interview with Hindustan Times, Akshay talked about Twinkle. He had said, “I want to tell her that the success of our family has always lain in her hands. It was never my success as a man, or as anything else for that matter. It is because Tina (Twinkle) has dedicated the last decade of her life to the best thing in both our lives – our children. She lives every minute of her life for them, while I only work every minute I’m not with them."