News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar says airport officials abroad see Indian passport with a lot of respect: 'You’ve come from Modi's country'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 10, 2023 05:58 PM IST

In a new interview, Akshay Kumar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helped India rise a step above in the global space.

Akshay Kumar is the only actor who got the opportunity to interview Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2019. In a new interview with Times Now, Akshay has claimed how proud he feels of what India has achieved under the leadership of PM Modi. (Also Read: Akshay Kumar addresses claims that he champions BJP through his movies: ‘I made Airlift, us waqt Congress ka raaj tha’)

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Mission Raniganj(AFP)
What Akshay said

“I think Bharat ne apna kadam aur badhaya hai. Jab hum passport le ke immigration office mei khade hote hain, (Bharat has gone a step further. When we show our passport in the immigration office), I'm talking about when we're abroad, they see it with a lot of respect, a lot of respect. Seedhe unke mooh se nikalta hai (They say instantly), ‘Oh, you’ve come from the country of Modi!',” Akshay said in the interview.

Akshay's response to being a BJP supporter

In another interview, to India Today, Akshay also addressed the claims that he champions the ruling party, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), through his movies. “Lots of time people say that they promoted Swachh Bharat Mission and I made Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. They had a Mars Mission and I made Mission Mangal. Aisa nahi hai, maine Airlift bhi banai, us waqt Congress ka raaj tha. No one talked about that. Even Mission Raniganj is set during Congress’ tenure. It is about the bigness and goodness and what happened. It doesn't matter who was in power. What matters is what was done for the betterment of the country,” Akshay said in the interview.

Akshay was last seen in Mission Raniganj, which is based on the real-life story of Jasvant Singh Gill, a mining engineer who saved 65 miners during the 1989 coal mine collapse in Raniganj, West Bengal. Akshay plays Jasvant in Tinu Suresh Desai's rescue film that also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, and Ravi Kishan among others. Produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, Mission Raniganj released last week on October 6 and has earned 13.85 crore in four days at the domestic box office.

