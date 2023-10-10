Akshay Kumar addresses claims that he champions BJP through his movies: ‘I made Airlift, us waqt Congress ka raaj tha’

Akshay Kumar denies supporting any political party through the medium of his movies. The actor over the last few years has devoted his time to making socially relevant movies that address humanist issues, a 180 degree turn from the action and comedy movies he made in 1990s-2000s. (Also read: Akshay Kumar issues a clarification after reports of him ‘returning’ as Vimal brand ambassador: Do some real news) Akshay Kumar spoke about how he's often accused of siding with BJP government.(PTI)

Titles like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Mission Mangal have been criticised by some sections for being promotional of ruling BJP government's Swachh Bharat and Mars Mission projects. Akshay, however, reminded people of the other movies he has made, in an interview with India Today.

Not promoting any political party

Akshay said, “Lots of time people say that they promoted Swachh Bharat Mission and I made Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. They had a Mars Mission and I made Mission Mangal. Aisa nahi hai, maine Airlift bhi banai, us waqt Congress ka raaj tha. No one talked about that. Even Mission Raniganj is set during Congress’ tenure. It is about the bigness and goodness and what happened. It doesn't matter who was in power. What matters is what was done for the betterment of the country."

On Canada-India relations

Akshay also talked about the soured relations between Canada and India. “I am a very positive person. I hope and pray everything sorts itself out and things are how they used to be. I don't want to look at the negative side, what has happened but on the positive hope that everything gets better,” he said. He added that he supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his decision on how to deal with Canada.

Akshay, who was born in India, took a Canadian citizenship a few years ago, for which he was constantly trolled on social media, even earning the monicker ‘Canadian Kumar’. On August 15 this year, he revealed to his fans that he has once again changed his citizenship to Indian.

