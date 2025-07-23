Akshay Kumar hid people’s watches, Ajay Devgn 'created' ghosts: Shilpa Shirodkar reveals Bollywood's biggest pranksters

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shirodkar gave several hits in the 90s but later took a break from the industry to be with her family. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shilpa recalled the fun times she experienced in the industry and described Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar as the biggest pranksters. Shilpa Sirodkar calls Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar Bollywood's biggest pranksters.

Shilpa Shirodkar sheds light on Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar's pranks

Recalling one of Ajay’s pranks, Shilpa said, “Ajay was like a real prankster. We were shooting in Shimla, and he had made up this elaborate story of there being a ghost in our hotel. In the middle of the night, there were knocks on my door, and I was sharing a room with both my parents and my hairdresser. People were running in the lobby wearing white bed sheets, and we got to know in the morning that it was one of Ajay’s pranks.”

She then recalled how Akshay used to steal people’s watches while talking to them, and added, “Akshay does this thing where he is talking to someone and he steals your watch and goes away. So he told me, you know I do this, I said Don’t talk rubbish. Two minutes later, he said Okay, ask this guy for the time naa, I asked him, and I didn’t know Akshay had his watch. The man got worried about his watch, and he halted the whole shooting to find the watch. Then, finally, Akshay said I have it. The man got angry with Akshay. So yeah, it was fun times.”

Shilpa shared the screen with Akshay in films like Hum Hain Bemisaal, Dui Yodha, and more. She worked with Ajay in a film titled Singer, but it was eventually shelved.

About Shilpa Shirodkar

Shilpa made her Bollywood debut in Bhrashtachar (1989), portraying a blind girl opposite Rekha and Mithun Chakraborty. Her performance garnered early attention. Over the next decade, she starred in several hit films such as Kishen Kanhaiya, Hum, Khuda Gawah, and Aankhen. Other notable films include Gopi Kishan, Bewafa Sanam, Mrityudand, and Gaja Gamini, which was her last big-screen appearance before stepping away.

In 2000, she married UK-based banker Aparesh Ranjit and moved abroad, taking a long break from acting to prioritise family life and motherhood. After a 13-year hiatus, Shirodkar returned to acting with Zee TV’s Ek Mutthi Aasmaan (2013–14) and later appeared in shows like Silsila Pyar Ka and Savitri Devi College & Hospital. She was last seen on Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan.