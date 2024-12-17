Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Zeenat Aman, to Sonakshi Sinha: All celebs Mukesh Khanna has taken potshots at

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has not been on the same wavelength as several Bollywood celebrities for some time now. In recent times, Mukesh has criticised Zeenat Aman after she supported live-in relationships and Sonakshi Sinha for not being able to answer a question on the Ramayana. (Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha warns Mukesh Khanna for blaming dad Shatrughan Sinha for her upbringing) Mukesh Khanna spoke about Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh.

Mukesh also spoke against Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan and Kapil Sharma. He is best known for his on-screen portrayal of India's first superhero, Shaktimaan, in the television show Shaktimaan (1997–2005) and Bhishma in BR Chopra's Mahabharat (1988–1990).

1) Sonakshi Sinha

In 2019, Sonakshi participated in Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 11. She couldn't answer correctly when asked about a question related to Ramayana. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Mukesh blamed Shatrughan Sinha for not teaching Sonakshi about Ramayana. Mukesh spoke about how today's generation needs Shaktimaan to guide them. He then indirectly spoke about Sonakshi not being able to answer the question. When asked if he was referring to Sonakshi, he said, "Luv Kush is the name of their bungalow. People got angry, 'She doesn't know'. I said it's not Sonakshi's fault; it's her father's fault. Why did you not tell your kids? Why did you let them be so modern?"

Sonakshi responded on Monday, telling him not to raise questions about her father's parenting.

2) Akshay Kumar

In August this year, Mukesh, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, spoke angrily about Akshay for promoting tobacco. He had said in Hindi, “If you ask me, I’d say, inko pakad ke maarna chaahiye (catch them and beat them up). I have told this to them. I have even scolded Akshay Kumar. He is such a health-conscious man otherwise, and he says ‘aadaab’, Ajay Devgn says ‘aadaab’, and now Shah Rukh Khan is doing the same. Crores of rupees are spent on making these ads. And what are you teaching the people? (They say) we are not selling pan-masala, they say its supari (beetle nut). But they know what they are doing.”

3) Zeenat Aman

In April this year, Zeenat had suggested that couples should be in a live-in relationship before getting married. Talking to Dainik Jagran, Mukesh had said, “Live-in relationships are not recognised in our culture and history. It has come from Western civilisation. Whatever Zeenat Aman is talking about, she has lived her life according to Western civilisation. It is not acceptable for a boy and girl to know each other through marriage, if they live together as husband and wife, imagine what happens to them. Those saying such things should speak thoughtfully.”

4) Ranveer Singh

A few months ago, Mukesh announced a larger-than-life motion picture on Shaktimaan. In March this year, Mukesh, in a a YouTube video, denied reports about Ranveer Singh being cast as the super-hero. He had said, "Maine bol diya ki aisi image wala vyakti kitna bhi bada star kyon na ho Shaktimaan nahin ban sakta. I have put my foot down. Ab aage aage dekhiye hota hai kya (I have said it that no matter how big a star he is, a person with such kind of image can never become Shaktimaan. I have put my foot down. Now let's see what happens next)." He had criticised Ranveer's nude photoshoot for a magazine saying, “If he feels comfortable with nudity then he should go to countries where he can do nude scenes any every third scene.”

5) Saif Ali Khan

Mukesh, last year, had criticised Saif Ali Khan for his attempts at turning Lankesh, based on Raavan, into a comic character in Adipurush. In a video that he shared, Mukesh had said, “I remember when the film was announced, Saif had said he'll make the character humourous. I had said then as well - ‘Who the hell are you to change characters of our epic, apne dharam me kar ke dikhao. Sir katne lagenge (you will be beheaded)’. The fact is, not much changed in Raavan's look and the makers even tried to make him do comedy...Om Raut ko Raavan ke liye sirf Saif Ali Khan mila? Isase uncha character industry me rah nahi gaya kya? Raavan kaddavar tha, isko jugaad se banaya. Raavan kam sasta smuggler zyada dikhta hai (Couldn't Om Raut find a better actor than Saif Ali Khan? This one looks less like Raavan and more like a cheap smuggler).”

6) Kapil Sharma

In August of this year, Mukesh opened up about why he called comedian Kapil Sharma ‘uncultured.’ Speaking with Bollywood Thikana, Mukesh opened up about his reason not to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2020 and also shared why he did not like his comedy sketch of Shaktimaan.

He spoke about Kapil, "The person might be good, but you don’t feel comfortable with him. I don’t think he even realises it, but I had told Krushna Abhishek. They used to do skits on Comedy Circus, and the mistake Kapil made was that he wore Shaktimaan’s costume, and in front of him was a girl, with a bed shown on the side...The second incident happened at an award show. I was sitting in the front row, and Kapil was, I think, just starting in the industry. So, Kapil sat next to me for 10-20 minutes but didn’t greet me once. He just took his award and left."