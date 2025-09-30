Akshay Kumar recalls getting smaller room than co-star after his film flopped: ‘I remember walking into his room and…’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has completed 35 years in the industry. Over the years, he has witnessed several highs and lows in his career. In a recent interview with ABP News, Akshay revealed how the industry’s treatment of an actor changes after delivering a flop. Akshay Kumar opened up on how industry treats actors after flops.

Akshay Kumar recalls gettting a smaller room than co-star after flops

Akshay recalled a phase when he gave consecutive flops, sometimes 15–16 in a row. He admitted that failures do affect him, and during such times, he prefers to sit alone and avoid conversations. He shared that his wife, Twinkle Khanna, understands his state of mind and supports him by taking care of the children during those difficult periods.

Opening up about the industry’s treatment after flops, he said, “Your rooms keep changing size depending on the performance of your last film. When your film has performed well, you receive a presidential suite, sometimes vice-presidential, and other times just a regular room. This doesn’t happen to me now, but I experienced it at the beginning of my career.”

Akshay added, “Once, I was doing a film with two heroes. I won’t name the other actor, but since his previous film was a hit, he got a bigger room while I was given a smaller one. I still remember walking into his room and thinking: ‘Why is my room not so big?’ But then I realised it was because my films hadn’t worked. One needs to take these things in stride and move forward. It was some producers who did this, not all.”

Akshay Kumar’s recent and upcoming projects

Akshay was most recently seen in Jolly LLB 3, which also featured Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in lead roles, alongside Ram Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Amrita Rao, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal parts. The film received mixed reviews from critics but managed to collect ₹135.5 crore worldwide at the box office.

The actor has an interesting line-up of films ahead. He has completed shooting Bhooth Bangal, directed by Priyadarshan, also starring Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jisshu Sengupta. The film is slated for release in cinemas on 2 April 2026. Akshay also has Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan in the pipeline, which will see him reunite with Saif Ali Khan. The film is currently in production.