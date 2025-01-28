Akshay Kumar recalls Mahesh Bhatt 'ran away' in fear as they filmed his ‘most challenging stunt’: Yeh mar jaayega

Akshay Kumar, known for performing his own jaw-dropping stunts in films, recently discussed his "most challenging stunt" during an interview with The Quint. The actor recounted how veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt fled the set out of sheer fear for his safety. Akshay Kumar recalls Mahesh Bhatt's reaction to his 'most challenging stunt'.

Akshay about his most challenging stunt

When asked about the most challenging stunt of his career, Akshay described jumping from the seventh floor of one building to the fourth floor of another, with only a narrow road separating them, while filming Angaaray. He said, "There was a stunt in Angaaray where I had to jump from the seventh floor of a building. In between, there was a one-lane road, and there was another building on the other side. So, I had to jump from the seventh to the fourth floor. During that, my director ran away."

He continued, "Mahesh Bhatt was my director, and before I could even perform the stunt, he just ran away. He said, ‘Mujhe nahi dekhna hai, yeh marr jaayega’ (I don’t want to watch, he’s going to die). He went away, so I did that shot without my director."

Angaaray is a 1998 action film directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The film, inspired by the American movie State of Grace, starred Nagarjuna, Akshay Kumar, Pooja Bhatt, and Sonali Bendre. Despite its star-studded cast, the film was a box office flop, earning only ₹3 crore against a budget of ₹5 crore.

Akshay Kumar's recent and upcoming projects

Akshay is currently receiving praise for his performance in Sky Force. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the action drama revolves around India’s first airstrike, the Sargodha airbase attack in the 1965 Indo-Pak War. The film, also starring Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya, and Nimrat Kaur, has amassed a total domestic nett collection of ₹68.50 crore in four days.

Akshay Kumar will next appear in Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The comedy-drama features an ensemble cast, including Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, and Fardeen Khan. The film is set to release later this year.