Sky Force box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya film sees drop, earns 6 crore on first Monday

Aerial action drama Sky Force saw its first drop in box office collections on Monday. The film, which stars Akshay Kumar and marks the debut of Veer Pahariya, had earned over ₹60 crore in its opening weekend. On Monday, it added ₹6.25 crore to the haul, inching closer towards the ₹100-crore mark. (Also read: Sky Force box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya film on an upward climb, sees ₹61 cr opening weekend) A still from Sky Force

Sky Force box office collection day 4

On its fourth day since release, the first Monday, Sky Force was expected to see a drop in collections. Since the first Monday was after the Republic Day holiday, the drop was expected to be substantial. And that is exactly what happened. According to figures from Sacnilk, Sky Force registered a steep drop of 77% in collections. On Monday, it earned ₹6.25 crore as opposed to ₹28 crore on Sunday.

Sky Force's total domestic nett collection stands at ₹68.50 crore after four days. The figure is based on early estimates and could go over ₹75 crore once the makers release the official numbers on Tuesday afternoon.

Sky Force overseas box office collection

Sky Force has done fairly well overseas, too, earning $800K in its first opening weekend, adding over ₹6.5 crore to its haul. The film has earned an estimated ₹90 crore worldwide in its first four days. Sky Force had seen a strong growth on days 2 and 3 due to positive word of mouth. The film's makers would now hope to see some course correction on Tuesday after Monday's drop.

All about Sky Force

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force is loosely based on the Sargodha airbase attack of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, it also stars Sara Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles, including a cameo from Nimrat Kaur.