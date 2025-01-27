Sky Force box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya film on an upward climb, sees 61 cr opening weekend

Sky Force box office collection day 3: After a relatively lukewarm opening, Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya's aerial actioner Sky Force breached the stratosphere. The film saw surprisingly good growth on Saturday and maintained it on Sunday, ending its first weekend on a very promising note. If Sky Force can pass the Monday test, it has a good chance of a healthy lifetime run. (Also read: Sky Force box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya's film witnesses 75% jump, earns over ₹33 cr so far) Sky Force box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya star as IAF officers in the film.

Sky Force box office collection day 3

Sky Force earned ₹12.25 crore on day 1, slightly below par for a film of that scale. But it more than made up for that lag with an astonishing 80% growth on Saturday, minting ₹22 crore. According to Sacnilk, on Sunday, the film earned a further ₹27.50 crore, ending the opening weekend with a strong domestic nett haul of ₹61.75 crore. The film's makers claimed that Sky Force earned over ₹40 crore in its first two days, so the final opening weekend figure could be closer to ₹70 crore.

Sky Force has done fairly well overseas, too, earning $600K in its first two days, which has added over ₹5 crore to its haul. But it must be noted that, like most Akshay Kumar films, Sky Force is expected to do most of its business in India.

The film's growth has been due to positive word of mouth and glowing reviews from critics. If Sky Force can avoid a steep drop on its first Monday, it can sustain well over the first week. This all-important Monday test will determine its lifetime haul.

All about Sky Force

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force is loosely based on the Sargodha airbase attack of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, it also stars Sara Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles and includes a cameo from Nimrat Kaur.