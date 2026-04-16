Akshay Kumar recalls planning 2 BHK as his first home, says his mother urged him to aim for 5 BHK: ‘Puttar vadda soch'

However, his mother had a much broader vision for him. She encouraged him to think beyond what seemed achievable and not limit his dreams. While Akshay initially struggled to understand her perspective, her constant encouragement slowly changed the way he looked at his goals. What once felt like an ambitious stretch began to feel within reach, prompting him to aim for something much bigger, a five-bedroom home.

During an appearance on Wheel of Fortune, Akshay opened up about his journey of buying his first home. Like many who start from humble beginnings, his initial dream was simple and practical. He had planned to buy a modest two-bedroom flat with his own earnings, considering it a huge milestone at the time.

Akshay Kumar is all set for the release of his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla , directed by Priyadarshan. As the actor actively promotes the film, he recently shared a touching story from his early days, revealing how his mother’s advice played a defining role in shaping his ambitions. (Also read: Akshay Kumar gets emotional as he calls of Bhooth Bangla a tribute to ‘comedy ke ustad’ Asrani )

What life lessons his mother teach him Reflecting on her philosophy, Akshay shared, “Jo pehla ghar hota hai, vo apne liye lena hota hai… aur bhagwan kisi na kisi tarah paise poore karwa dete hain (Your first home should be bought for yourself, and God somehow ensures the money falls into place).” He explained that his mother believed the first house should always be an emotional investment, something deeply personal that reflects one’s journey and aspirations, rather than just a financial decision.

He also spoke about another important lesson she taught him about property. According to her, while the first home is about personal fulfilment and comfort, any additional homes purchased as investments require far more effort, discipline, and hard work.

Looking back today, the actor credits his mother’s wisdom for pushing him to dream bigger and achieve more than he had ever imagined in his early years.