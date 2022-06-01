Akshay Kumar says he and wife Twinkle Khanna don't interfere with each other's life: 'We think in opposite directions'

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married for over two decades. They are parents to two kids--Aarav and Nitara. Twinkle routinely shares glimpses of their lives on social media and many fans regard them as an example of the ideal marriage that works despite their obvious differences. After all, the two come from vastly different backgrounds. Also read: Akshay Kumar jumps into river Ganga to take a dip soon after performing puja

Akshay was born and brought up in Delhi's Chandni Chowk and reached Mumbai after a lot of struggles that involved him learning martial arts and even working as a chef briefly. Twinkle is the daughter of superstar Rajesh Khanna and actor Dimple Kapadia and spent her entire life largely in Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI, Akshay spoke about his 'pind da munda' marrying into South Mumbai sophistication of Twinkle. He said, “It works very weirdly. I have no idea. She thinks there, I think there. We think in two opposite directions).”

Talking about whether they share inputs about work with each other, Akshay said that they did not interfere in each other's life. “If asked, then she will give me a suggestion. If she asks me to read her column, I will read it. If she asks what I think about it; I will say this is not a good thing. If not asked, I keep myself aside. I don't interfere with her life, she doesn't interfere with mine,” he said.

The actor also spoke about how work-life balance is extremely important for him. He said, “It is very important that you keep a balance of your life.” He spoke of how a few days ago he had gone to a village for shooting where he visited a farmer's house for tea. “I will tell you the truth, though his house was really small there was happiness all around, even more than mine, though I have everything. They were happy because there are not stressed about anything. They wake up in the morning and go to work, in the evening they eat dinner before sunset. They work for the entire day, their children go to a school nearby. They have kept a balance,” he said.

The actor will soon be seen in the historical film Samrat Prithviraj, which is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film, set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, also stars Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood. The film is based on the life story of medieval Indian king Prithviraj Chauhan and his battles against the Mohammed of Ghor.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON