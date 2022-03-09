'I am working today not because of money but for passion,' says Akshay Kumar ahead of Bachchhan Paandey release

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for his next release Bachchhan Paandey, on Wednesday said he works round-the-clock for his passion towards cinema and not for money. The 54-year-old actor added that he gets surprised when people ask him how he shoots so many films in a year. In 2020, Hindustan Times reported that Akshay is one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood. (Also Read: Akshay Kumar is highest paid actor in Bollywood, to charge ₹120 cr for next film: report)

During Bachchhan Paandey's promotions on Wednesday, Akshay said, “I choose to go to work in the morning and take a break on Sundays. If you continue to work everyday, then easily you have many films in the pipeline. Everyone was working in the pandemic, including the policemen, media photographers and others. Everyone has to earn money.”

He added, “Today I have everything in life, I lead a good life. I can easily sit at home and not earn but what about others who want to work (and earn money)? I am working today not because of money but for passion. The day I feel disinterested is when I will stop working.”

The upcoming action-comedy, which will arrive in cinemas on March 18, is directed by Farhad Samji of Housefull 4 fame.

In Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay will be seen as a gangster, Kriti Sanon as a documentary filmmaker and Arshad Warsi as the friend of Kriti's character. The film also features actors Pankaj Tripathi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhimanyu Singh, Sanjay Mishra and Prateik Babbar, among others and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Akshay also has Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Mission Cinderella, Gorkha and OMG 2 in the pipeline. He will also star in an Amazon Prime series titled The End.

