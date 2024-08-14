Akshay Kumar says he isn't scared of wife Twinkle Khanna going through his phone: 'I’ve nothing to hide'

Akshay Kumar is busy promoting his next Khel Khel Mein. The comedy-drama revolves around a bunch of friends and their spouses, who are, in reality, masked strangers hiding behind a lot of lies. During a recent interview with News18, when the actor was asked about his own relationship with his wife, Twinkle Khanna, he said that he has nothing to hide from her. (Also read: Akshay Kumar says Twinkle Khanna and him are poles apart: 'She watches a film and tells the producer it is s**t') Akshay Kumar shared that Twinkle Khanna can go through his phone anytime.

What Akshay said

During the interview, when Akshay was asked what would be his reaction if Twinkle reads his messages, he said: “I wouldn’t be scared if I had to show my phone to my partner. My phone lies around with my staff members. At home, it’s always lying around, charging. I’ve got nothing to hide.”

'Marriage is a beautiful circle of life'

When asked whether he has any marriage advice for others, he added, “I don’t want to give any tips to anyone. Everyone should learn through their own experiences in life. But marriage is a beautiful circle of life. Everyone needs to go through it and gain an understanding of it rather than looking up to me or anyone else for advice.”

About Akshay and Twinkle

Akshay has been married to Twinkle Khanna for over two decades. The two tied the knot on January 17, 2001 and have two kids: son Aarav and daughter Nitara. In 2022, Twinkle Khanna went on to pursue her Masters in Fiction Writing at the Goldsmiths, University of London; she completed her degree recently.

Khel Khel Mein marks Akshay's third release of the year after the action-comedy Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and the Soorarai Pottru remake Sarfira. Both the films underperformed at the box office. Khel Khel Mein also features Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal. It releases in theatres on August 15.