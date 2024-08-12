Akshay Kumar says Twinkle Khanna and him are poles apart: 'She watches a film and tells the producer it is s**t'

What Akshay said

During the interview, Akshay said that he wants to measure his words so that he does not end up hurting someone. He said, "People call me diplomatic, well, be it so. I am diplomatic because I measure my words before saying it to anyone. I don’t want to hurt anybody. Even though I know a lot about you, I wouldn’t say a word. I don’t want to say anything that will give a certain image about you. My wife is quite open. If she watches a film, she will tell the producer, its a s**t film. And I always tell, relax, don’t do that. I know she is telling the truth, but I don't want to hurt someone.”

Further talking about Twinkle, Akshay added, “Me and my wife are very different. Poles apart. She thinks left, I think right. The only thing which is common for both of us is that we both like to sleep and wake up early. Another thing which we like is playing Rummy or Ludo. Rest of the things all different. But, its not just about that. Respect is the most important thing. It is important to give each other space. It does not matter as there are 36 traits in people, not necessarily you will get all of them common but if you have that one trait of respect, I think its equivalent to having all the traits you need in a relationship.”

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. The couple have two kids: son Aarav and daughter Nitara.