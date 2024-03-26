Akshay Kumar teases Tiger Shroff about Disha Patani at Bade Miyan Chote Miyan event. Are they back together?

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff unveiled the trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Tuesday. The actors were present at the trailer launch event in Mumbai with the rest of the cast, where Akshay was asked about what advice he would give to Tiger as a young star in the industry. To this, Akshay's hilarious response made everyone laugh out loud. (Also read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff battle psychopath villain in intense action film) Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff share a hug at the trailer launch of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

At the trailer launch event, Tiger shared how he has always been inspired by Akshay and looked up to him as an action star. He also commended him on his dedication towards the craft and how he still maintains his fitness to do the stunts in the film. When it was Akshay's turn to share some piece of advice for Tiger, he gave a hilariously short reply and said, “Main ye kahunga ki Tiger, humesha ek hi Disha mein raha karo (Always stay in one direction)!”

This was an indirect hint at Tiger's rumoured ex-girlfriend Disha Patani. Although they never officially confirmed their relationship, the two reportedly dated for a few years before breaking up in 2022.

Meanwhile, right after Akshay's goofy remark, producer Jackky Bhagnani came up to Tiger and gave him a hug. Then, Akshay also gave Tiger a hug as both of them continued to giggle.

Disha celebrated Holi with the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan cast on Monday. In an Instagram reel shared by Disha, Akshay and Tiger were seen throwing yellow colour on Disha and goofing around with the rest of the cast.

Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film revolves around two Indian army officers (Akshay and Tiger) who are on a mission to fight against India's most dangerous enemy played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chillar and Alaya F also pivotal roles in the film that releases on April 10, 2024 on the occasion of Eid.

