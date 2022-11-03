Akshay Kumar to play Shivaji in Marathi debut, director Mahesh Manjrekar calls him 'perfect for the role'

Akshay Kumar is all set to make his Marathi debut with Mahesh Manjrekar's next based on Shivaji. The actor will be playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film titled Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat. Produced by Vaseem Qureshi, the film is based on the story of seven valiant warriors who had the sole aim of bringing Shivaji Maharaj's dream of Swarajya to reality, writing one of the most glorious pages of history. Also read: Akshay Kumar kickstarts his morning intense workout, fans ask: 'Are you really 55?'

A mahurat shot event for the film was held in Mumbai on Tuesday with Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and MNS chief Raj Thackeray in attendance. The announcement comes days after the release of Akshay's fifth film of the year, Ram Setu. The film features him as archaeologist who goes on a mission to save the old structure.

Talking about his Marathi debut, Akshay said at the event, "It's a dream come true role for me. I think to portrsay Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the big screen is a very huge responsibility. I was taken aback when Raj sir asked me to portray this role. I feel so good to be playing this part and it's going to be a dream come true role for me. Also, I will be working for the first time with director Mahesh Manjrekar, and it is going to be an experience."

Its actually a big responsibility to play such a legendary role. I feel so good to be playing this part. It is going to be a dream come true role for me, says @akshaykumar at the launch of Pan India Marathi Film, #VeerDaudaleSaat pic.twitter.com/gmm6IvnUur — chavanp 😎🤏 (@chavanp6) November 2, 2022

Mahesh Manjrekar called the film his dream project for which he has been working for past 7 years as it needed a lot of research. “It is by far the biggest and grandest Marathi film to be made and with its release nation-wide, I want people to know the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the most powerful Hindu King. I am very fortunate to have Akshay Kumar on board to play the character of Shivaji Maharaj, I believe he's perfect for the role,” he said.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also said, "This movie will be a super hit, my good wishes are with them. Balasahab Thackeray used to stand with Marathi cinemas, Raj Thackeray is also supporting the cinema."

(With ANI inputs)

