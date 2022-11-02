Akshay Kumar kickstarts his morning intense workout, fans ask: 'Are you really 55?'

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and shared a clip from his workout on Wednesday. In the clip, he can be seen performing monkey bar exercise. His agility and strength left many fans impressed, as well as Tiger Shroff, who reacted to his video. Fans also called Akshay a ‘role model.' (Also read: Sussanne Khan shows off box jump in workout video, Hrithik Roshan is impressed with her strength. Watch)

In the video, he wore a black T-shirt with black pants and white shoes. He jumped five times from one bar to another in big swings. He added Kailash Kher’s ‘Chak Lein De' song to his video.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “My best mornings are those that start like this. Yours?” He used ‘Wednesday’ and ‘Motivation’ as hashtags on it. Reacting to the post, actor Tiger Shroff commented, “Woaahh (fire emoji).” One of Akshay's fans wrote, “Apna hera abhi bhi tagda hai (Our hero is strong till date)" with fire emojis. Another fan commented, “Sir you are my role model.” Other fans wrote, “The fitness khiladi (player) of Bollywood: Akshay Kumar." One fan posted a question for him, “Are you really 55? #superman (fire emoji).”

Recently, Akshay shared a video with Kapil Sharma, where the duo is seen spending time together at the gym, in the early hours of morning on Instagram and captioned, "Banter before breakfast or after dinner. Watch @kapilsharma and I working out at 4 AM! Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate it only at a theatre near you on 3rd June!"

Akshay can be currently seen in Ram Setu, which released on October 25, 2022. His movie clashed with Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God which also released in theatres on the same day. Ram Setu stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satyadev Kancharana and Nassar.

Akshay has Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi in the pipeline. He is also a part of the remake of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru with Radhika Madan.

