Akshay Kumar turns photographer for Twinkle Khanna, 'catches' her reading a book after skipping gym on vacation

ByAnanya Das
Updated on: Jul 05, 2025 11:56 AM IST

In the pictures, Twinkle Khanna sat on a chair by the window as she read Anita Desai's Diamond Dust. See her post here.

Actor Akshay Kumar, his wife, author Twinkle Khanna and their daughter Nitara recently took a vacation. Taking to Instagram, Twinkle has shared a fun anecdote during their stay in a hotel.

On vacation, Twinkle Khanna became Akshay Kumar's muse.

Twinkle Khanna ditches gym for reading during vacation

In the pictures, Twinkle Khanna, dressed in a colourful dress, sat on a chair by the window as she read a book. She also posted a photo of the book she was reading-- Anita Desai's Diamond Dust. Crediting Akshay for clicking the photos, she added that he found her reading the book instead of going for a workout.

Twinkle turns muse for Akshay Kumar

Twinkle also revealed that she forgot her glasses and had to "try to decipher the blurry sentences". "Mr. K catches me reading a book I found in our hotel room instead of going to the gym. Since I forgot my glasses, I hold it at arm’s length and pretend it counts as a bicep curl while I try to decipher the blurry sentences. My first taste of Anita Desai and it’s captivating. What unexpected gem have you chanced upon in a hotel room?" she wrote.

About Twinkle's books

An author herself, Twinkle released her first non-fiction book, Mrs Funnybones in 2015. She has also authored The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, and Welcome to Paradise. Twinkle has been married to Akshay since January 2001; they share two children – son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

About Akshay's films

Fans will also see Akshay in Bhooth Bangla, helmed by Priyadarshan. The film will also star Tabu and Paresh Rawal. Bhooth Bangla, produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Akshay's Cape of Good Films, is scheduled for release on April 2, 2026. Wamiqa Gabbi is rumoured to play a significant role. He also has Jolly LLB 3, Welcome to the Jungle and Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.

