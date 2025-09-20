Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna hold hands, pose for paparazzi after their movie date in Mumbai. Watch

Actor Akshay Kumar and his wife-author Twinkle Khanna stepped out for a movie date in Mumbai as they kicked off their weekend. Several pictures and videos of Akshay and Twinkle Khanna exiting a theatre emerged on social media platforms. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar posed for paparazzi in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna step out for a movie

In the video, they walked together holding hands. The also smiled and posed for the paparazzi. As they walked Akshay was seen holding Twinkle's hand.

For the date night, Akshay wore a black full-sleeved T-shirt, cargo pants and shoes. Twinkle opted for a white top under a blue jacket, trousers and heels. Both of them wore caps.

Internet reacts to couple's video

Reacting to their videos, a fan said on Instagram, “What a lovely couple.” A person wrote, “They look so good together.” “Rare video of Akshay and Twinkle posing for the paparazzi,” read a comment. An Instagram user called the duo “a beautiful couple.”

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They have a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012 and son Aarav, born in 2002.

About Akshay, Twinkle's latest projects

Akshay currently stars in Subhash Kapoor's Jolly LLB 3, which also stars Arshad Warsi. The duo reprised their beloved characters as Jolly, set to lock horns in an intense court battle. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Seema Biswas. Gajraj Rao plays the antagonist, while Seema Biswas portrays a grieving mother. Jolly LLB 3 hit theatres on September 19.

Twinkle and Kajol are all set for their upcoming talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. The show will feature Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Govinda, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and many others as guests.

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle will premiere on September 25 in India and in 240 countries and territories worldwide. A new episode will air every Thursday.