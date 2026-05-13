Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle to recreate songs Uncha Lamba Kad and Welcome title track: Report

After Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for another big entertainer with Welcome To The Jungle. With the upcoming comedy film, the makers are clearly leaning into nostalgia as they prepare to revive the popular comedy universe for both old fans and a younger audience.

The iconic songs are getting a fresh update

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To Jungle to recreate two old songs.(Instagram)

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The original Welcome, released in 2007, became a hit not just for its comedy but also for its music. Songs like Uncha Lamba Kad, featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, remain fan favourites even today and continue to trend on social media and playlists.

Now, according to Pinkvilla, the upcoming film plans to recreate both Uncha Lamba Kad and the Welcome title song with a modern touch while keeping the original energy intact. The recreated versions are expected to blend nostalgia with a fresh visual and musical style suited for the new film.

The report also suggests that the film will feature around four to five songs in total, including the recreated tracks along with original songs composed specifically for the jungle adventure comedy.

Akshay Kumar had already teased fans

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{{^usCountry}} Interestingly, fans had already gotten a small hint about the recreated version of Uncha Lamba Kad last year when Akshay Kumar shared a fun teaser video with Disha Patani. At the time, the actor had also given a sweet shoutout to Katrina Kaif, calling her the queen of the original song. New Akshay Kumar look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Interestingly, fans had already gotten a small hint about the recreated version of Uncha Lamba Kad last year when Akshay Kumar shared a fun teaser video with Disha Patani. At the time, the actor had also given a sweet shoutout to Katrina Kaif, calling her the queen of the original song. New Akshay Kumar look {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On May 13, Akshay Kumar dropped a fresh new poster of the movie. He is seen walking across a red carpet set against a wild jungle backdrop. He is wearing black sunglasses and a navy velvet suit, bringing his comic energy that made his character in the original Welcome franchise so memorable. He captioned the post, “Next… #WelcometotheJungle.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On May 13, Akshay Kumar dropped a fresh new poster of the movie. He is seen walking across a red carpet set against a wild jungle backdrop. He is wearing black sunglasses and a navy velvet suit, bringing his comic energy that made his character in the original Welcome franchise so memorable. He captioned the post, “Next… #WelcometotheJungle.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A huge comedy ensemble joins the film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A huge comedy ensemble joins the film {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle features one of the biggest ensemble casts seen in a Bollywood comedy in recent years. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film stars Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta and Jacqueline Fernandez, among several others.

The film reportedly blends the franchise’s trademark comedy of errors with larger-than-life action and adventure. The filming of the movie took place across diverse locations, including Mumbai, Kashmir, and international spots in the UAE.

The film is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on June 26, 2026.

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