'Akshay Kumar, why do you visit The Kapil Sharma Show frequently?': Theatre owner Manoj Desai asks

Almost a week after Akshay Kumar's latest film, Selfiee released and had a dismal show at the box office, producer-theatre owner Manoj Desai slammed the actor for over-exposure to his fans. Selfiee has had the lowest opening for an Akshay Kumar film in a decade. (Also read| Selfiee box office: Film earns ₹10 cr on 1st weekend, Akshay's lowest in decade)

Manoj claimed that Akshay should avoid making frequent appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show, and limit his annual releases to two films, instead of the usual four to five releases that he has.

Manoj was speaking to Filmi Fever when he shared his angst over the failure of Akshay Kumar films in the recent past. He was asked to respond to the poor box office performance of Selfiee. Manoj first requested that films such as Selfie should have started advance booking from Monday, and not Thursday.

He added that when advance bookings open late, public presumes that the film is not good enough and the producers are banking upon last minute rush for collections, instead of the content. He also questioned producer Karan Johar, adding that the filmmaker may have enough money to give many flops, but Akshay does not enjoy the same.

He further said that he spoke from his experience of 51 years, adding, “Akshay Kumar should not feature in four-five films per year. You were on Kapil's show recently, what did you get? He just needs to earn his money and Sony pays him for fooling people and ,making them laugh. But why do you visit the show so frequently? Have you invested in the show? That is Salman Khan's show, why do you have to go there? Public has told me that they don't find it fit for Akshay to visit that show so frequently?”

The Gaiety Galaxy owner also added that Kapil has invited him to his show thrice, but he refused because the comedian may praise him but he may also make fun of him. Manoj is also the the executive director of Mumbai's iconic Maratha Mandir theatre and the G7 multiplex.

Earlier this week, Akshay had admitted that it is his fault if his films have not been working. He told Aaj Tak in an interview that it is an alarm for actors to reinvent themselves if their three or four films do not work in a row. Prior to Selfiee, Akshay has had slow box office run with Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Pandey and Samrat Prithviraj. His last box office hit was Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi that came out in 2021.

