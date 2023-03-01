Great to see Akshay Kumar acknowledging failure of his recent films, takes guts: Actor Rajatava Dutta

Akshay Kumar's new film Selfiee failed to set the box office on fire and collected around ₹10.2 crore nett in its first three days, his lowest opening weekend in a decade. In a recent interview, Akshay Kumar spoke about his consecutive flops and said that if his films don't work, it's his fault. Now, Bengali actor Rajatava Dutta has praised Akshay for taking the blame for his flop films. Also read: Akshay Kumar on consecutive flops

The last film featuring Akshay Kumar that performed well at the box office was Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi (2021), co-starring Katrina Kaif. Akshay's last few films such as Raksha Bandhan and Samrat Prithviraj failed at box office. His last film, Selfiee, which was released on February 24 also failed to do well at the box office; it opened to ‘shockingly low numbers' earning around ₹1.30 crore nett at national chains in India on its first day.

Praising Akshay for acknowledging the failure of his recent films, Rajatava told ETimes in an interview, “It was great to see Akshay Kumar acknowledging the failure of his recent films. You have to have the guts to take the onus of your films not working. What he said is so true. You can’t just blame the audience for every film’s failure. There has to be something wrong with that film and the industry should take note of that shortcoming or the loophole. It is indeed a fact that when your films flop in a row, it is like an alarm for you that it is time for a change. I was going through media reports on what he said after Selfiee failed at the box office. We all know the viewing pattern of audience has changed, and you also have to change accordingly."

The Bengali actor further said referring to Akshay's recent interview to Aaj Tak, "I loved the part where Akshay Kumar said ‘you need to dismantle yourself’. I also agree when one is going through a rough phase one should start again because the audience wants to see something else from their favourite stars. And if you can’t change it will affect the number game."

In his recent interview to Aaj Tak, Akshay had said, when reminded that he has given three-four flops in a row, "This is not happening with me for the first time. In my career, I have had 16 consecutive flops at a time. There was a time when I had eight films in a row that did not work. Now, I have had three-four films in a row that did not work. The thing is that it happens due to your own fault, film ka na chalna (a film not working). The audience have changed, you need to change, you need to dismantle yourself. You have to start again because the audience require to see something else."

Akshay is now working on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, his first film with Tiger Shroff. Earlier this year, Tiger posted a series of pictures featuring himself and Akshay from the mahurat (first) shot on Instagram. Referring to Akshay as 'bade (elder one)', Tiger had written in his caption, “Bade, I may have been born the same year you were launched, but I am sure you can still kick and jump higher than me. And, the journey of one of the biggest action spectacles begins today.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON