Akshay Kumar wishes fans Merry Christmas from ‘giant cast’ of Welcome to the Jungle; reveals dual role in film. Watch

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram to wish fans a Merry Christmas on behalf of the ‘giant cast’ of Ahmed Khan’s Welcome to the Jungle. He released a video that shows the cast shooting for a scene, with Akshay’s dual looks revealed. The film is the third in the popular Welcome franchise. Akshay Kumar plays dual roles in Ahmed Khan's Welcome to the Jungle.

Welcome to the Jungle Christmas video

The video shows off the massive cast of Welcome to the Jungle. Akshay is seen sporting long, grey hair and beard in one of his looks, while the other sees him looking more suave and in action gear. The actor appears to be playing the leader of two gangs, who walk towards each other as a Christmas version of the Welcome theme song plays in the background. Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani and others can also be seen in the video.

Posting it, Akshay wrote that he had never been a part of such a massive cast. “Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas from the giant cast of Welcome to the Jungle! In cinemas 2026. Never have I ever been part of something so big…none of us have. We can’t wait to present our gift to you. It’s a wrap, people! Well done, gang. Such a huge effort from everyone involved in making this happen. From our big family to yours at home, we wish you nothing but the best for 2026. #WelcomeToTheJungle #Welcome3,” wrote the actor.

Fans of the Welcome franchise react

One fan commented, hoping that Welcome 3 was as good as the films were in the 2000s, writing, “Hoping it to be as good as bollywood multistarrer comedy movies used to be in 2000s era. Wishing you a big success.” Another hoped that Katrina Kaif would make a cameo, writing, “@katrinakaif ka bhi Cameo rakhdo pls.” “All the legendary characters,” wrote a fan, while another commented, “Seeing Akshay Sir & Raveena Mam together after long time.”

Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015) were produced by Firoz Nadiadwala and directed by Anees Bazmee. Akshay, Paresh, Katrina, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, Mallika Sherawat, Dimple Kapadia and others have been part of the franchise so far. Welcome to the Jungle will be released in theatres in 2026.